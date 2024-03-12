FoSBC cleaning parks, roadways this weekend

The volunteers who cleaned during last year’s event

BRUSH CREEK- Last week, it was announced that the Friends of Scioto Brush Creek (FoSBC) would be hosting a cleanup day on recently acquired property along the Scioto Brush Creek stream to further future conservation efforts. The group has now announced a cleanup opportunity sooner than that planned event, which will take place this coming weekend.

The previously announced cleanup is scheduled for April 6 at 10 a.m. at the new 6.2 acres owned by the non-profit, which is across from the Scioto Brush Creek State Nature Preserve. It will be starting in the preserve’s parking area on Tatman-Coe Road in McDermott.

The latest announcement is a cleanup of the Brush Creek Township Community Park, and other surrounding areas, on State Route 348 in Otway, which is across from the Otway Covered Bridge at 9 a.m. on March 16.

Volunteers will pick up roadside litter on a 2-mile section of State Route 348, the Gladys Riley Golden Star Lily Preserve, The Brush Creek Township Community and Otway Covered Bridge Parks, as well as the paved pathway connecting the two.

“Unfortunately, many of our county’s rural roadsides are littered with household trash including furniture, mattresses, toilets and other bagged garbage,” FoSBC President Jody McAllister said in a recent conversation about the nature of their cleanups.

While the cleanup is focusing on the parks and surrounding area, the impact on the trash removal will ultimately keep this litter from finding its way in the riparian buffer zones and creek water, which is important to the group’s mission.

“Riparian buffer zones are tree lined banks along waterways that provide shade which helps keep water temperatures cool. The cooler water dissolves more oxygen and makes it available to the fish and other stream life,” McAllister explained. “Without tree lined banks the water temperature rises depriving fish and other species living in the stream of oxygen and they can suffocate. This in turn upsets the balance in the stream community. I’m happy to be member of an organization whose mission is to maintain and protect water quality for future generations.”

Additionally, with many blue bird boxes, and the site being a popular spot for birding and other wildlife, the cleanup will impact those elements of the natural landscape of Brush Creek as well.

While the April cleanup is on FoSBC property itself, this property is just as important to the group. Not only because of their mission of conservation, but because of their recent efforts in the community park, which has witnessed the development of a new walking path, installation of blue bird boxes, and plans for many new elements in the future.

The FoSBC will provide litter tongs, buckets, trash bags, and safety vests. Participants should bring gloves, wear sturdy footwear, and dress for the weather conditions.

“After the clean-up we will gather at the Otway Community Church to share a potluck luncheon,” McAllister said. “If you’d like to join us, please bring a dish to share. The FoSBC will provide compostable table service and water.”

In the coming weeks, the group will announce the date for their third cleanup of spring, which will be a creek sweep, where volunteers will float down stream collecting litter, tires, and other discarded items from the delicate ecosystem of the valuable water source.

The FoSBC is a 501©3 non-profit serving the watershed of Scioto Brush Creek through conservation efforts, education, park development and events, and more. The group hosts an Annual Scioto Brush Creek Sweep event, a Scioto Brush Creek Day, attends local events to educate students and families, and more. To learn more about the group, or to stay updated on their work, visit them on Facebook.

