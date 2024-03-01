MSPiB seeking auction items for Soiree

Kevin Johnson, second from left, with friends at the 2017 Soiree Joseph Pratt

PORTSMOUTH- While the heart behind the Annual Johnson Memorial Soiree is no longer with us, after the passing of the benefiting fund’s founder, Kevin W Johnson, in 2023, the soul is still alive and well, as those close to Kevin and Paul Johnson continue their legacy through this fundraiser of friends and supporters that will beautify downtown Portsmouth for many years to come.

According to Main Street Portsmouth in Bloom, which organizes the fundraiser with various friends of the Johnsons, 2024 will mark 15 years for the annual event. The funds raised from the soiree will help the group’s beautification efforts, which have an annual budget of over $30,000 a year.

“In the past, this event was always organized by Kevin W. Johnson in memory of his husband, Paul E. Johnson,” MSPiB Executive Director Emily Uldrich said. “Paul was a founding Board Member of Main Street Portsmouth in Bloom. Both Kevin and Paul were motivated to take action toward the revitalization of Downtown Portsmouth.”

Over the years, different members of the community have hosted the soirée under Kevin’s leadership.

Kevin W. Johnson died in October of 2023. Always thinking ahead, earlier in 2023, Kevin formed the Paul E. Johnson Memorial Committee to carry on the legacy of the Memorial Fund and Soirée.

The endowment now carries the name, “The Paul E. & Kevin W. Johnson Memorial Fund.” The Soirée continues as “The Paul E. & Kevin W. Johnson Memorial Soirée.”

More information on the April 14 event will be released in coming weeks, but the group is currently requesting items for the silent auction, where most of the funding is raised.

While Uldrich explained that this year’s auction is special because there will be items up for bid that were part of Kevin’s personal collection, there is still a need for items that will raise much-needed funding for their operations.

“The silent auction is an important component of the event, as most of the funds are raised through generous bids on auction items,” Uldrich explained. “MSPiB is accepting donations for the Silent Auction, which is known for fine art and fine wine. Typical items also include gift baskets, vacation and event destinations, and gift certificates from local restaurants and retailers.”

MSPiB will continue releasing new information on the event in coming days on their social media pages, such as the popular Facebook page, as well as their www.mspohio.org website. The Portsmouth Daily Times will also release more information on the event as it approaches.

To make donations to the event, email Uldrich at [email protected] or call 740.464.0203. The office is in the Community Action Organization of Scioto County Welcome Center at 342 Second Street, Portsmouth, Ohio.

Reach Joseph Pratt at (740) 353-3101, by email at [email protected], © 2024 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.