Madison Bowling sashed as Miss Portsmouth River Days

Bowling will represent the district in the annual River Days pageant on Labor Day weekend. Submitted

PORTSMOUTH– Here she is … Portsmouth Junior Madison Bowling was sashed as Miss Portsmouth River Days during a selection meeting on Feb. 9.

Bowling said she hasn’t been in any pageants since she was six years old, but she was urged to participate this year by her friend, and last year’s Miss Portsmouth and River Days First Runner-Up, Piper Cunningham.

“I supported her last year and I experienced it with her. She shared it a lot, so she kind of showed me how it can help you grow and help you build confidence and learn things for your future. She asked me if I would do it, so I thought about it and then it just happened,” Bowling said.

To be selected, Bowling had to complete an essay and an interview with the Portsmouth High School River Days Committee. After reviewing her application, the committee awarded Bowling the sash to represent the district in this year’s River Days Pageant. She said it was a surreal moment, and she’s excited to get started.

“We’re very proud of Madison. She’s well-deserving of this and I think she’ll do great,” said Portsmouth Junior High School Principal and River Days Coordinator Amy Hughes.

While she can’t reveal her platform just yet, she did say she’s looking forward to an active year with community events and fundraising. The money she raises will help with the cost of her float and dresses. But what she’s looking forward to the most, she says, is meeting new friends along the way.

“I feel like I’ll be able to create a close bond with some of them because we’ll be sharing a lot of our time together,” she said.

When she’s not learning her pageant walk, Bowling also sings in her church and she’s involved with soccer, swimming, show choir, key club, and hopes to also join cheerleading next year.

Above all, she said she enjoys spending time with her family.

“They have been very supportive. They were kind of scared at first, because it’s a lot of work, but I have a great family so we just knew they would help me and I’d be able to get this done. My mom carries us all on her back and she helps us with everything,” she said.

The River Days festival is held in Portsmouth each year along the Ohio River during Labor Day weekend, with live music, children’s activities, river sports, food, and more activities for the community to enjoy. This year’s River Days festival is from August 30 through September 1. For more information about River Days, visit online at https://www.friendsofportsmouth.com/river-days-festival.

