Scioto County Honors Music Festival set for Feb 27

The 2023 festival performers Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH—The members of the 2024 Scioto County Honors Music Festival have been selected and are currently deep in rehearsals for their upcoming annual performance, which has become a regional favorite for many.

There will be a 59-member junior high band, 55-member high school band, and 81-member high school choir performing at the February 27 concert for the public.

12 local school districts are participating, including Bloom-Vernon, Clay, Green, Minford, New Boston, Northwest, Oak Hill, Portsmouth City, Sciotoville Community Schools, Valley, Washington-Nile, and Wheelersburg.

Students will have a 3-hour group rehearsal led by local band and choir directors on Sunday, February 25. On the evening of Monday, February 26, a 3-hour rehearsal will be led by Guest Conductors and on Tuesday, the Guest Conductors will again lead rehearsals during the day. Students will return for the concert, which will be led by guest conductors, on Tuesday evening.

The festival is under the management of Sharee Price, gifted services coordinator at the South Central Ohio Educational Service Center.

“This event gives students an opportunity to come together and perform with their peers and under guest directors and other school directors,” Price said. “This is an important opportunity for young musicians, especially those considering a career path in music.”

This is year 81 for the group, with thousands of young students taking the stage to perform in unison and Price says it is a moving experience each time.

“It is always a heartwarming experience to see the students from so many districts coming together in this way, unified with the common goal of presenting a phenomenal performance for the community,” Price said. “Music is an important part of these students’ lives, and it is amazing to see it bring these students together.”

Guest conductors include Emily Talley, of Ohio University; Dr. William Talley, of Ohio University; and Dr. Jon C Peterson, director of the All-Ohio State Fair Youth Choir.

Emily Talley will serve as the junior high guest band director.

Emily Talley is in her 19th year of teaching and is currently serving as assistant professor of music education at Ohio University. She has previously served as director of bands for Wellston City Schools, assistant director of Athletic Bands at Ohio University, and as a band director at Canandaigua Middle School in Canandaigua, NY, Asheville High School in Asheville, NC, and Hunter Huss High School in Gastonia, NC.

Her bands have routinely earned high honors including earning Superior ratings at OMEA Large Group and NC Music Performance Adjudication, performing at the 2012 Presidential Inaugural Parade, performing at the 75th Anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor in Waikiki, Hawaii, and qualifying for OMEA State Finals. Emily Talley holds a bachelor of science in music education, and a master of music in clarinet performance degrees from Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, NC, and a master of arts administration in music leadership from Ohio University.

In addition to her work as a band director, Emily Talley also continues to be an avid performer. She is currently a member of the Cincinnati Wind Band and the Athens Community Jazz Band. In years past, she has performed with the World Adult Wind Orchestra Project in Schladming, Austria, and the InterHarmony Music Festival in Arcidosso, Italy.

Dr. William Talley will be the high school band guest director.

Dr. William Talley is the director of bands at Ohio University, where he directs the wind symphony and teaches graduate and undergraduate courses in conducting and wind literature. Dr. Talley received his doctor of musical arts degree from the Eastman School of Music.

Prior to attending Eastman and receiving a master of music degree in conducting from the University of South Carolina, Dr. Talley taught for 15 years in the Asheville City Schools district in Asheville, NC. He was the recipient of many awards and recognitions in teaching during his tenure at Asheville High School, and in 2013 his band performed for the 57th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C.

Dr. Jon Peterson will be the high school choir guest conductor.

Peterson, D.M.A. (“Dr. P”) serves as director of music ministries at First Congregational Church of Hudson, artistic director of the Master Singers Chorale of Northeast Ohio, and is in his tenth year as director of the All-Ohio State Fair Youth Choir, a high school ensemble selected competitively from across the state.

Peterson has served on the music faculties at Malone University and Bluffton University and received doctoral and masters degrees in choral conducting from The University of Arizona and Southern Methodist University, respectively. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Austin College with a degree in vocal performance. He is in demand as a guest conductor and clinician across Ohio.

The 2024 Scioto County Honors Music Festival is scheduled for Tuesday, February 27 at 7 p.m. at Shawnee State University’s Vern Riffe Center for the Arts. Admission is $10 and can be purchased through the McKinley Box Office, located in the Selby Lobby of the Center or by calling 740.351.3600. Box Office hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday; and one hour before the start of the concert. Purchase your tickets early to get the best seats.

