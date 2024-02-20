Ohio High School Boys Basketball AP Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:

DIVISION I
1. Cin. Moeller (8) 21-1 108
2. Garfield Heights 20-1 89
3. Cle. St. Ignatius (2) 18-3 87
4. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (1) 20-1 77
5. Delaware Hayes 21-1 74
6. Findlay 19-2 59
7. Toledo Whitmer 18-2 43
8. Louisville 19-2 30
9. Cin. Elder 17-4 22
10. Centerville (1) 13-7 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: Brecksville-Broadview Heights 19

DIVISION II
1. Rocky River Lutheran W. (10) 19-2 115
2. Shelby 19-2 79
3. Lexington 20-2 74
4. Cin. Wyoming (1) 19-3 73
5. Cols. Hartley 18-3 63
6. Youngstown Ursuline 16-3 55
7. Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 20-1 49
8. Kettering Alter (1) 15-7 32
9. Willard 17-3 30
10. Creston Norwayne 18-2 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: Marietta 17, Tipp City Tippecanoe 14

DIVISION III
1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (6) 16-5 105
2. Malvern (3) 20-0 96
3. Ottawa-Glandorf (1) 18-3 82
4. Toledo Emmanuel Christian 18-2 64
5. New Madison Tri-Village (1) 20-2 63
6. Castalia Margaretta 17-3 34
(tie) Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 17-4 34
8. Ashland Crestview 20-1 33
9. Camden Preble Shawnee (1) 19-3 31
10. Archbold 19-2 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: Worthington Christian 14, Leavittsburg Labrae 14, Gahanna Columbus Academy 14 Minford 12

DIVISION IV
1. Russia (7) 21-1 109
2. Toledo Christian (1) 19-1 87
3. Richmond Heights (2) 12-9 76
4. Troy Christian 20-2 71
5. Delphos St. John’s 19-2 70
6. Lima Central Catholic (1) 18-2 66
7. Woodsfield Monroe Cent. (1) 19-1 52
8. South Webster 19-3 32
9. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 19-2 22
10. Berlin Hiland 15-6 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11. Antwerp 16

