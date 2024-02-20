Ohio High School Girls Basketball AP Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:
|DIVISION I
|1. Lewis Center Olentangy (7)
|21-1
|104
|2. Pickerington Central (1)
|19-3
|92
|3. Mason (1)
|20-2
|86
|4. Marysville (1)
|19-3
|71
|5. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne
|20-2
|68
|6. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame
|20-3
|39
|7. Uniontown Lake
|19-2
|38
|8. Cin. Princeton
|19-3
|35
|9. Olmsted Falls
|19-3
|30
|10. Rocky River Magnificat
|16-6
|18
Others receiving 12 or more points: none
|DIVISION II
|1. Cin. Purcell Marian (7)
|21-1
|103
|2. Proctorville Fairland (1)
|21-1
|95
|3. Thornville Sheridan (3)
|22-0
|83
|4. Circleville
|22-0
|70
|5. Copley
|19-3
|48
|6. Akron SVSM
|17-5
|45
|7. Bryan
|21-1
|39
|8. Beloit West Branch
|20-2
|38
|9. Gates Mills Gilmour
|17-5
|18
|(tie) Granville
|21-1
|18
Others receiving 12 or more points: none
|DIVISION III
|1. Casstown Miami E. (7)
|22-0
|95
|2. Kettering Alter (1)
|19-2
|87
|3. Ottawa-Glandorf (1)
|20-2
|81
|4. Waynesville
|22-0
|67
|5. Castalia Margaretta
|19-2
|56
|6. Cols. Africentric (2)
|20-2
|47
|7. Portsmouth
|17-5
|41
|8. Liberty Center
|20-2
|35
|9. Mechanicsburg
|20-2
|16
|10. Beverly Fort Frye
|16-6
|12
Others receiving 12 or more points: none
|DIVISION IV
|1. Fort Loramie (9)
|20-2
|107
|2. Berlin Hiland
|20-2
|86
|3. Newark Catholic (1)
|20-0
|85
|4. Convoy Crestview
|20-2
|79
|5. Gibsonburg
|20-2
|52
|6. Waterford
|18-3
|42
|7. Loudonville
|20-2
|39
|8. Defiance Ayersville
|21-1
|31
|9. New Madison Tri-Village (1)
|18-4
|20
|10. Hannibal River
|18-3
|17
Others receiving 12 or more points: none