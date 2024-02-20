Ohio High School Girls Basketball AP Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record, and total points:

DIVISION I
1. Lewis Center Olentangy (7) 21-1 104
2. Pickerington Central (1) 19-3 92
3. Mason (1) 20-2 86
4. Marysville (1) 19-3 71
5. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 20-2 68
6. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame 20-3 39
7. Uniontown Lake 19-2 38
8. Cin. Princeton 19-3 35
9. Olmsted Falls 19-3 30
10. Rocky River Magnificat 16-6 18

Others receiving 12 or more points: none

DIVISION II
1. Cin. Purcell Marian (7) 21-1 103
2. Proctorville Fairland (1) 21-1 95
3. Thornville Sheridan (3) 22-0 83
4. Circleville 22-0 70
5. Copley 19-3 48
6. Akron SVSM 17-5 45
7. Bryan 21-1 39
8. Beloit West Branch 20-2 38
9. Gates Mills Gilmour 17-5 18
(tie) Granville 21-1 18

Others receiving 12 or more points: none

DIVISION III
1. Casstown Miami E. (7) 22-0 95
2. Kettering Alter (1) 19-2 87
3. Ottawa-Glandorf (1) 20-2 81
4. Waynesville 22-0 67
5. Castalia Margaretta 19-2 56
6. Cols. Africentric (2) 20-2 47
7. Portsmouth 17-5 41
8. Liberty Center 20-2 35
9. Mechanicsburg 20-2 16
10. Beverly Fort Frye 16-6 12

Others receiving 12 or more points: none

DIVISION IV
1. Fort Loramie (9) 20-2 107
2. Berlin Hiland 20-2 86
3. Newark Catholic (1) 20-0 85
4. Convoy Crestview 20-2 79
5. Gibsonburg 20-2 52
6. Waterford 18-3 42
7. Loudonville 20-2 39
8. Defiance Ayersville 21-1 31
9. New Madison Tri-Village (1) 18-4 20
10. Hannibal River 18-3 17

Others receiving 12 or more points: none

