Claxon sets 2 new OHSAA marks

Ed Litteral | Daily Times

SOUTH WEBSTER — A South Webster High School volleyball standout, who completed her senior season in 2023, has officially been recognized as an Ohio High School Athletic Association state record-holder. Bella Claxon has been recognized for “service aces over a career”, having served up 276 aces from her freshman season in 2020 thru her senior campaign in 2023. Her two-year Jeep teammate, Faith Maloney (2018 thru 2021), had the previous record of 264 “service aces over a career”. Claxon also now holds the state record for “most career assists” — with 2,641. The Jeeps captured their first-ever volleyball regional championship in her sophomore season, have won four consecutive Southeast District championships, and were the Division III Region 11 runner-up this past year.