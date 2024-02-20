PHS goes back-to-back

Portsmouth sophomore Sienna Allen (1) Courtesy of Joann Waugh The Portsmouth Lady Trojans captured a Division III girls basketball sectional championship on Saturday, defeating Meigs 57-13 at Northwest High School. Courtesy of Joann Waugh Portsmouth sole senior Emily Cheatham (0) Courtesy of Joann Waugh Portsmouth freshman Hayven Carter (5) Courtesy of Joann Waugh

McDERMOTT — The Portsmouth Lady Trojans went on a 17-0 run in the first quarter, and never looked back as they captured a Division III girls basketball sectional championship on Saturday —with a 57-13 win over the Meigs Marauders at Northwest High School.

The lopsided win snapped a three-game skid by the Southeast District’s No. 1 seed Lady Trojans (18-5), which will advance to the next round in the Division III tournament — on Thursday evening at Waverly’s Downtown Arena.

“Our emphasis has been on defense and rebounding,” Portsmouth head coach Amy Hughes said. “If you didn’t play defense, or quick defense, or tough defense or didn’t rebound the basketball, you were coming out and I don’t think anyone wanted to come out. Everyone played hard tonight the entire game and that’s what it takes.”

Sophomore guard Sienna Allen led the way for Portsmouth — with 19 points, 10 rebounds, three steals, three assists and one blocked shot on the night.

“I think we played really well as a team,” Allen said. “We’ve been working hard on defense and rebounding and our passing and moving the ball around. I think we did all that well tonight.”

Portsmouth guard Daysha Reid set the tone in the first period with 11 points, including three three-pointers.

The 5-7 junior finished the game with 15 points, three assists and two steals.

“I just had to focus on my shot and make sure I had my form right to knock them down,” Reid said. “This win is big because we are like a family, and we’ve been talking about this for a while. We’re just going to keep on going.”

Sophomore guard KK Mays opened the second quarter with a three-point play off an Allen assist, who then followed that with two drives of her own to the hole — for buckets and a 27-5 lead.

Hayven Carter scored back-to-back baskets on drives set up by an Allen zip pass, boosting the lead to 31-5 with 3:12 to go in the first half.

Carter, a 5-10 freshman, posted 14 points and 10 rebounds in the win.

“It’s not hard for this team to stay focused,” Hughes said. “We love to play. The kids love to play and never want to come out. Focus is our motivation to stay in the game, so they stay focused and have fun out there.”

Junior center Savannah Cantrell had consecutive baskets from offensive rebounds in the third quarter.

Cantrell finished the game with six points and 17 rebounds.

“It’s all about heading toward the boards when you get the chance and just being strong,” Cantrell, a 6-3 junior, said. “We did that well as a team tonight.”

The Lady Trojans only allowed two Meigs points in the final period, and featured on offense a drive by Carter and another offensive putback from Cantrell.

Allen swished two free throws (4-4 on the night), and put back an offensive rebound for the 57-11 lead.

“We are appreciative of the opportunity to play for a sectional championship.” Hughes added. “A lot of hard work has gone into this.”

The Lady Trojans also defeated the Lady Marauders in last season’s sectional final —which was played at Portsmouth High School’s Trojan Arena.

The Lady Trojans return to action on Thursday —for a Southeast District Division III semifinal against 12th-seeded South Webster (13-10).

The Lady Jeeps advanced to the district tournament for the first time as a Division III program —by turning back Belpre 53-47 in another sectional title tilt on Thursday night.

* * *

Meigs 5 3 3 2 —13

Portsmouth 20 15 14 8 —57

MEIGS 13 (7-17)

Delana Wright 1 0-0 2, Maggie Musser 0 2-4 2, Adrien Kinnan 0 1-2 1, Andrea Mahr 1 2-2 5, Keaghan Wolfe 1 0-0 3; TOTALS 3 5-8 13; Three-point goals: 2 (Andrea Mahr and Keaghan Wolfe 1 apiece)

PORTSMOUTH 57 (18-5)

Sienna Allen 7 4-4 19, Daysha Reid 6 0-0 15, Hayven Carter 7 0-0 14, KK Mays 1 1-1 3; Savannah Cantrell 3 0-0 6; TOTALS 24 5-7 57; Three-point goals: 4 (Sienna Allen 1, Daysha Reid 3)