SPORTS SCOREBOARD — Feb. 13-15

portsmouthdailytimes
-
0

SPORTS SCOREBOARD — Feb. 13-15

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Boys Basketball

SOC III

Minford 61, Waverly 37

SOC II

Eastern 63, Northwest 57

Symmes Valley 65, Western 57

South Gallia 51, Oak Hill 42

OVC

Fairland 75, Portsmouth 47

Ironton 59, South Point 47

Gallia Academy 56, Rock Hill 42

Chesapeake 51, Coal Grove 33

Others

Notre Dame 67, South Webster 57

Eastern Brown 47, West 29

East 50, West Union 47

New Boston 54, Peebles 53

Wellston 54, Clay 41

Elliott County (Ky.) 65, Ironton St. Joseph 54

Girls Basketball

Russell (Ky.) 52, Portsmouth 48

No posts to display