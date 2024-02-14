SPORTS SCOREBOARD — Feb. 13-15
Tuesday, Feb. 13
Boys Basketball
SOC III
Minford 61, Waverly 37
SOC II
Eastern 63, Northwest 57
Symmes Valley 65, Western 57
South Gallia 51, Oak Hill 42
OVC
Fairland 75, Portsmouth 47
Ironton 59, South Point 47
Gallia Academy 56, Rock Hill 42
Chesapeake 51, Coal Grove 33
Others
Notre Dame 67, South Webster 57
Eastern Brown 47, West 29
East 50, West Union 47
New Boston 54, Peebles 53
Wellston 54, Clay 41
Elliott County (Ky.) 65, Ironton St. Joseph 54
Girls Basketball
Russell (Ky.) 52, Portsmouth 48