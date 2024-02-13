Lady Pirates roll Oaks in sectional

Wheelersburg junior Mia Vastine (2) and sophomore Peyton May (33) Paul Boggs | Daily Times

WHEELERSBURG — Two Wheelersburg Lady Pirates outscored Oak Hill by themselves.

One tied the Lady Oaks’ total of seven points, and another almost equaled that.

Yeah, you get the picture already.

It was indeed a night of no trouble for the host and 18th-seeded Lady Pirates, which —as expected on Monday night —coasted to a 56-7 win over Oak Hill in a Division III sectional semifinal tilt.

The now 11-11 Lady Pirates put up 14 first-period points —compared to one of four made free throws for Oak Hill.

In the second stanza, Wheelersburg went off for 20 markers —compared to a Lady Oaks’ lone field goal.

With the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s running-clock rule in effect for the majority of the second half —the Lady Pirates posted 13 third-period points, as Oak Hill had another basket and free throw.

The final canto was a 9-1 margin —as five-foot and eight-inch sophomore Peyton May led the senior-less Lady Pirates with 18 points on nine field goals.

Fellow 5-8 sophomore Jaylinn Prather netted nine points on four field goals and a split of first-quarter free throws, as sophomore Ava Estep added seven —on two twos and a third-frame three.

Emma Smith with three field goals scored six points, while fellow junior and point guard Mia Vastine finished with five.

Addi Stidham had two fourth-quarter field goals for four points, while Mylee Gleim in the second stanza and Laikyn Hall in the fourth had a single basket apiece.

Makenzie Mullens made a pair of second-quarter freebies, and Gabby Munn made a fourth-quarter split at the line herself.

For Wheelersburg, it was playing its first tournament game since last season’s (Division III) state semifinal —as the Lady Pirates played powerhouse Columbus Africentric.

It marked the final game for seven Lady Pirate seniors —all instrumental in contributing to the Lady Pirates’ recent run of success, which culminated with their first-ever girls basketball regional championship.

Wheelersburg will now face seventh-seeded Lynchburg-Clay on Saturday night —in a Division III sectional championship bout at Chillicothe High School.

Tipoff time is set for the prime time of 8 p.m. — at Chillicothe High’s Hatton Gymnasium.

