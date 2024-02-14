Kammler wins 4th straight RSC AOW honor

Aiden Kammler

PORTSMOUTH — Just another day at the office for Shawnee State senior Aiden Kammler.

Kammler’s blistering pace of 14:23.10 in the 5,000-meter run on the opening day of the Grand Valley State University Big Meet — and his contribution to a distance medley relay unit that ran the fastest River States Conference time (10:19.92) on the meet’s second day — led to a masterclass effort that allowed Kammler to continue his domination of the conference’s indoor track proceedings.

Posting perhaps his most impressive performance of the young year to date, Kammler’s 14:23.10 surpassed the necessary NAIA National ‘A’ Standard mark of 14:48 by nearly 25 full seconds.

Kammler, as a result of this time, not only won his heat with ease, but was the 11th-fastest runner out of the 259 individuals which competed between the 10 different 5,000-meter run heats on the men’s side of the spectrum.

He bettered an incredible 54 NCAA Division I athletes between the 10 heats — that were run in the 5,000 for Friday evening.

On Saturday, Kammler combined with Dylan French, Kaiden Lanoy and Trevor Lanoy — setting a time that stands as the only mark to sit under 10:30 among River States Conference competition in the distance medley relay.

Following conversion, Midway’s 10:32.90 surpassed Rio Grande for second place in the conference DMR, but Shawnee State’s time still sits nearly 13 seconds ahead of Midway’s.

In addition to holding what is now the third-fastest 5,000-meter time in the country, Kammler’s 3,000 meter run mark of 8:21.59 sits ninth — while his one-mile time of 4:15.24 is 33rd nationally.

All three of the above times are the fastest marks in the RSC respectively — and Kammler is the only person to have either an NAIA National ‘A’ or NAIA National ‘B’ Standard time in the one-mile and 3,000-meter run.

He’s also one of only three people to set an NAIA National ‘A’ or ‘B’ Standard time in the 5,000-meter run.

Kammler will look to compete for multiple conference championships this coming weekend, when the senior participates at the RSC Indoor Track and Field Championships in Logan — which will be held at the Chieftain Center.

For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, please visit www.ssubears.com or visit the X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears, https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears, https://www.instagram.com/ssubears/?hl=en, and/or https://www.youtube.com/@ssubearsathletics/videos.

For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club, or for sponsorship of specific SSU student-athletes or events, please visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club and/or https://givetossu.com/sponsorthebears.