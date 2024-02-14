Moore wins 1st career RSC AOW honor

Justin Moore

PORTSMOUTH — Behind his school record, personal best, and NAIA National ‘A’ Standard throw of 16.08 meters on the second day of the Grand Valley State Big Meet, Shawnee State freshman, Valley graduate and 2023 OHSAA Division III shot put state champion Justin Moore collected his first career River States Conference Field Athlete of the Week honor — as awarded by conference officials on Monday afternoon.

With his mark of 16.08 meters, Moore bettered five NCAA Division I performers, posted the top NAIA performance in the event by 1.42 meters, and was one of only two individuals in the entire event that exceeded 16 meters.

The performance converted out to a 52-foot, nine-and-a-quarter-inch distance — which moved the freshman up from his previous spot of 28th-place nationally to 14th among all NAIA competitors.

Moore’s throw is the second-best mark for a freshman or sophomore in the shot put nationally, and is just six-and-a-half-inches away from matching the best tally between all participants in either one of the two aforementioned classes.

On Friday, Moore posted a personal-best 15.54 meters to earn his second NAIA National ‘B’ mark in the event — less than 24 hours prior to breaking it with Saturday’s NAIA National ‘A’ Standard toss.

Moore, who has the RSC’s top throw after this past weekend’s performance, will look to compete for a conference championship this coming weekend, when the freshman participates at the RSC Indoor Track and Field Championships in Logan — which will be held at the Chieftain Center.

For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, please visit www.ssubears.com or visit the X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears, https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears, https://www.instagram.com/ssubears/?hl=en, and/or https://www.youtube.com/@ssubearsathletics/videos.

For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club, or for sponsorship of specific SSU student-athletes or events, please visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club and/or https://givetossu.com/sponsorthebears.