FBP program helps another grad

Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth (FBP) employee Josh Blevins graduated with his Bachelor of Science Degree in Technology in December and was able to get financial assistance for his hard work through FBP’s Tuition Assistance Program. From left, FBP Infrastructure & Site Maintenance Director, Stephanie McLaughlin; FBP Power Operations Supervisor, Josh Blevins; FBP President and CEO Greg Wilkett and FBP Power and Utility Operations Manager, Jonas Thacker. Submitted photo

PIKETON– Encouragement goes a long way, and this time it led to a college degree funded through Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth’s (FBP) Tuition Assistance Program for employees. The program is a benefit to FBP employees who are encouraged to seek job-related educational enrichment to further enhance their capabilities and career development.

Josh Blevins’s former supervisor suggested he consider this opportunity, so in 2021, he enrolled in Bowling Green State University.

Currently, 12 FBP employees are enrolled in the tuition assistance program at the Department of Energy site in Piketon. Eligible employees are reimbursed up to $5,250 annually for education expenses associated with obtaining a degree.

While earning his Bachelor of Science Degree in technology, Blevins welcomed the addition of his third child, who recently turned two.

“My two oldest children are earning college credits while in high school. They thought it was neat to go to college at the same time as their dad,” Blevins explained. “Taking the classes online helped me earn the degree—otherwise I wouldn’t have been able to do the classes. The tuition reimbursement program was a nice incentive and everyone I worked with made it easy and the paperwork was painless.”

Blevins says he earned the degree because it could potentially create more opportunities in the future, but he plans to continue working at the Portsmouth site.

“Josh has a lot to offer, and we are extremely proud of him for taking this step to further develop his career path,” FBP President and CEO, Greg Wilkett said. “He is a valuable asset to our company and put our Tuition Assistance Program to good use.”

Blevins spent eight years in the training department before moving to Power Operations in 2022. In his spare time, Blevins teaches electrical safety classes for a five-year apprenticeship program offered by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 575. For more information about FBP, please visit www.fbportsmouth.com or call 740.897.2331.