Quick and easy chicken flautas

Sharon Hughes Staff columnist Submitted photo

In the kitchen with Sharon this week my friend Patricia Nicholes is making chicken flautas. Who likes chicken? I do! I love recipes with chicken, but most of all I like easy recipes with not lots of ingredients. This is so easy and looks so good. I am definitely making this.

I will put a dollop of sour cream on top of mine and maybe fix some fried rice and cut up some lettuce. Yum yum — easy and not too many ingredients. My kind of recipe. I love it when a plan comes together.

Thank you so much Patricia for sharing this great recipe with all of us.

Please send me your favorite recipes and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send the recipes to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456.

Have a wonderful week.

Ingredients

2 cans (12.5 oz. each) chicken, drained and flaked

6 oz. cream cheese, softened

1/3 cup salsa

1 cup shredded monterey jack cheese (we used habanero/pepper jack)

1/4 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

12 8-inch flour tortillas

Directions

Heat oven to 400 degrees.

Combine drained and flaked chicken, cream cheese, salsa, cheese, cumin and garlic powder in a mixing bowl. Stir together until well combined.

Spread three tablespoons (a large spoonful) of chicken mixture onto a tortilla. Roll up tightly and place seam side down on a cookie sheet. Repeat with remaining tortillas.

Spray the tops of the flautas with cooking spray. Don’t soak them, but you want them to have a decent coating of cooking spray so they will get really brown and crispy. I also like to sprinkle some salt on top of the sprayed flautas, but this is optional.

Bake for 18-20 minutes or until they reach desired crispness that you want. Let cool for about 5-10 minutes before serving so the filling can cool and come together.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.