Painting Party to fund 14th Street Community Center

PORTSMOUTH- For non-profits, there are many types of fundrasiers. The best events are those that accomplish the mission or the organization, while also raising funding for continued operations. The 14th Street Community Center is pulling that off this month with a community painting party, which will be taught by the center’s Operations Director Julie Buckler.

Buckler is months-new to the position but hit the ground running on fundraising and supply campaigns and more. The mission is close to her heart and she says she goes home each day feeling good about her work.

Another important part of Buckler’s life is her art background, not only in physical artistic mediums, such as painting and drawing, but also in music and performance. Buckler is utilizing her skills as an artist to provide lessons on painting while fundraising for the mission of the center.

“I started in November, the week of the Soul Food and Music Festival. It has been a whirlwind of information, meeting new people, and ideas for future planning that I can’t get down on paper quick enough. Being at the Center is like being home,” Buckler claimed. “I care deeply for the betterment of this organization and for the people we serve. The 14th Street Community Center has been built on caring for the young people not just in Portsmouth, but for Scioto County. It is of utmost importance to instill in the youth a sense of empowerment and self-love. They need to know that no matter what, someone cares for them. We are right here at FSCC. There is always something to eat, a game to play, and someone to talk too. We are a safe place and I take pride in that.”

According to the 14th Street Community Center website, “We began in the minds and hearts of caring individuals and it is out of their convictions, ideas and tenacity that our mission unfolds. The 14th Street Community Center was built at the request of concerned residents in the 1940s. It’s purpose at the time was to provide recreational opportunities for children residing within the Farley Square Housing Project. The 14th Street Community Center was founded in 1942 and is located in the heart of the African American community in Portsmouth, Ohio.

Today, the Center serves more than 1200 individuals from diverse backgrounds and neighborhoods by offering free educational and recreational programs and is actively working to extend our operations to our 17th Street Learning Annex, where completed renovations will allow us to serve the Kendall Heights Housing Complex and surrounding community.”

The painting party will be on February 24, between the hours of 6 and 8 p.m. pm. Entry fee is based solely on donation, with a recommended donation of at least $10 per person. Each person will receive a canvas, paint and brush supplied. Buckler stated that participants may choose a favorite quote to paint, or one can be provided.

The fundraiser has been sponsored by A-1 Eagle Awning in Rosemount. If any business is interested in sponsoring future paint nights, they can contact Buckler at 740.353.7308.

The 14th Street Community Center is a non-profit organization that serves kids and adults who need it most. The sponsorship allows money raised to go directly towards youth programming at the center.

“Many of the families who come through our doors have limited resources,” Buckler explained. “We are a safety net for those families. By supporting this community center, the only one in Portsmouth, you are supporting the next generation of leaders, teachers, doctors, change makers. Our youth need encouragement and to know they can achieve great things with or without the “perfect” life story. All are welcome here.”

To attend the event, reservations are requested. You may register by messaging the center on Facebook or by calling Buckler at the above number.

The 14th Street Community Center is at 1222 14th Street, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662.

