ACTC medical information technology student thrives in internship with Pathways Inc.

Victoria Submitted photo

ASHLAND, KY – On top of the instruction students receive in their classes and book work, ACTC strives to provide hands-on learning through internships and real-world experiences on the job site within its technical programs.

ACTC student Victoria Reed, a student in the Medical Information Technology (MIT) program, is thrilled to have an opportunity to complete an administrative internship with local organization Pathways, Inc., as part of her educational and training program. Victoria will be graduating in May 2024 with several MIT credentials including an Associate in Applied Science degree, 2 Diplomas, and 5 Certificates. Students in the MIT degree/diploma programs must complete a Capstone course in which they complete an internship and employability training before graduation.

For Victoria, completing an internship is one of the best parts about being in the MIT program. “The MIT program has prepared me well for my internship to help me connect what we learned from the books and classes to how it relates to the actual work setting in areas of Microsoft Office, medical billing and coding, data entry, filing, and how to use an EHR. So far I’ve really enjoyed the work environment of Pathways, it’s incredibly positive and my fellow co-workers are very nice and accommodating while I’ve been on site. So far I’ve got to learn their EHR system known as Avatar and the process to submit insurance claims and billing for Medicaid. This internship experience will help me greatly when I graduate end of this term and go out to find a job.”

MIT program coordinator Janet Thompson boasts Pathways, Inc., as an incredible partner to ACTC and the MIT program. “Pathways, Inc. serves an immensely important purpose in our community and has always been willing to work with students to provide internship experiences. There are several office locations in our surrounding counties and several department areas students can gain experience in. I cannot say enough great things about this wonderful organization.”

The Medical Information Technology program specifically trains graduates in all areas of the business aspects of the medical office, including medical insurance, medical billing and coding, EHR simulations, Microsoft Office, administrative office procedures, and medical office management. On top of the certificate/diploma/degree credentials, students can also earn national certifications as a Certified Professional Coder, Certified Medical Administrative Assistant, and Certified Electronic Health Records Specialist. Program classes can be done completely online. For more information about the MIT program, contact [email protected]