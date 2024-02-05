Scioto Foundation announces new scholarship Fund

Nicole Chandler-Wright Photo By: Toni Dengel

PORTSMOUTH- The Scioto Foundation is pleased to announce the creation of the Nicole Chandler-Wright Memorial Scholarship, established by David and Debra Nourse Chandler to honor their daughter who lost a battle with cancer when she was 29 years old.

A teacher at CAO Head Start, Chandler-Wright passed away on May 22, 2021. She was born December 30, 1991 in Jacksonville, North Carolina. She graduated from Clay High School in 2010 and was a 2017 graduate of Shawnee State University with a degree in Early Childhood Education.

To be eligible for the scholarships, students must be a graduate of a Scioto County high school and plan to major in education with a preference given to students that study early childhood or special education. Students must also show financial need and have a grade point average of 3.0 or better on a scale of 4.0.

The volunteer scholarship committee of the Scioto Foundation, in concert with the family, will make annual award selections on behalf of the Board of Governors.

Nicole was married to Gregory Wright and had one daughter, Kala Marle Wright. She loved to crochet and was of the Methodist faith, according to her father.

Contributions to the Nicole Chandler-Wright Memorial Scholarship Fund from family, friends or the general public may be made at any time. Donations may be in the form of cash, securities or properties. .

Additional information about the Nicole Chandler-Wright Memorial Scholarship Fund or other planned giving opportunities at the Scioto Foundation may be obtained by contacting Patty Tennant, Program Office – Donor Services, or SF Executive Director Kim Cutlip at (740) 354-4612.