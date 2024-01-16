Freshman Attendant, Kaylea Hightower Sophomore Attendant, Addi Claxon Junior Attendant, Bria Shupert Flower Girl, Sophia Martin Skylar Zimmerman, Queen Senior Attendant, Bella Claxon Crown Bearer, Jackson (Jax) Roberts

SOUTH WEBSTER— Butterfly Kisses has been chosen as the theme for 2023-2024 South Webster Homecoming. This event will take place on Friday, January 19, 2024, between the Junior Varsity and Varsity South Webster Jeeps Vs. Portsmouth West Senators games.

The ceremony will feature Skylar Zimmerman, daughter of Brandi Zimmerman, and the late Shanen Zimmerman as Homecoming Queen. Miss Zimmerman has selected Tyler Sommer, son of Shawn and Jennifer Sommer and Brock Campbell, son of Heath and Brandy Campbell, as her escorts.

Senior Attendant, Bella Claxon, daughter of Corey and Darcee Claxon, has chosen Jack Timothy, son of Grant and Gillian Timothy and host parents, Jason and Lindsay Mantell, as her escort.

This year’s Junior Attendant, Bria Shupert, daughter of Paul and Kim Shupert, will be escorted by Dylan Shupert, son of Paul and Kim Shupert.

The Sophomore Attendant is Addi Claxon, daughter of Corey and Darcee Claxon. Addie will be escorted by Bryson McClintic, son Eric and Vanessa McClintic.

This year’s Freshman Attendant is Kaylea Hightower, daughter of Zach Hightower and Cherina Johnson and granddaughter of Dana Hightower and Virgil and Tammy Hightower. Kaylea will be escorted by Cole Bennett, son of Aaron and Danielle Bennett.

Serving as Flower Girl will be Sophia Martin, daughter of Dean and Sheen Martin. Serving as Crown Bearer will be Jackson (Jax) Roberts, son of Ty and Ashley Roberts.

Mrs. Tracy Collins will serve as Homecoming Coordinator. A Homecoming Dance for South Webster Students and approved guests will take place at the conclusion of the varsity game and last until 12:00 midnight.