Ohio High School Girls Basketball AP Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school girls basketball polls for the 2023-2024 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record and total points at right:

DIVISION I 1. Lewis Center Olentangy (5) 14-0 104 2. Pickerington Cent. (4) 12-2 96 3. Marysville (1) 12-2 90 4. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (1) 13-2 79 5. Cin. Princeton 11-1 64 6. Rocky River Magnificat 9-4 43 7. Strongsville 12-1 41 8. Akr. Hoban 10-2 34 9. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 11-2 20 10. Mason 11-2 18

Others receiving 12 or more points: Lyndhurst Brush 16, Uniontown Lake 15, Springboro (1) 12

DIVISION II 1. Cin. Purcell Marian (11) 14-1 117 2. Akr. SVSM (1) 11-0 104 3. Proctorville Fairland 13-1 76 4. Thornville Sheridan 13-0 75 5. Circleville 13-0 60 6. Copley 12-2 57 7. Chillicothe Unioto 13-2 28 8. Gates Mills Gilmour 7-3 27 9. Bryan 11-1 20 10. Beloit W. Branch 12-2 16

Others receiving 12 or more points: Marietta 15, Granville 13

DIVISION III 1. Casstown Miami E. (6) 12-0 99 2. Kettering Alter (3) 12-1 97 3. Ottawa-Glandorf (1) 13-1 94 4. Portsmouth (1) 11-2 67 5. Castalia Margaretta 12-1 65 6. Waynesville (1) 14-0 52 7. Apple Creek Waynedale 9-1 40 8. Cin. Country Day 9-2 37 9. Cols. Africentric 11-2 30 10. Delphos Jefferson 10-1 13 (tie) Mechanicsburg 13-1 13

Others receiving 12 or more points: none

DIVISION IV 1. Berlin Hiland (4) 12-0 104 2. Ft. Loramie (6) 13-2 103 3. Convoy Crestview 12-1 75 (tie) Newark Cath. 12-0 75 5. Loudonville 15-0 62 6. Maria Stein Marion Local 11-2 54 7. New Madison Tri-Village (1) 11-1 45 8. Waterford 11-2 32 9. Defiance Ayersville 9-0 20 10. Lakeside Danbury 12-1 17 (tie) Xenia Legacy Christian Acad. (1) 12-1 17

Others receiving 12 or more points: Richmond Hts. 14. Minster 12. St. Henry 12

_____