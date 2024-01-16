Ohio High School Boys Basketball AP Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school boys basketball polls for the 2023-2024 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record and total points:
|DIVISION I
|1. Cle. St. Ignatius (5)
|11-3
|85
|2. Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (1)
|12-0
|83
|3. Findlay (2)
|10-0
|74
|4. Garfield Hts. (2)
|12-0
|71
|5. Cin. Moeller
|12-1
|62
|6. Louisville
|10-1
|60
|7. Cin. Elder
|11-2
|52
|8. Tol. Whitmer
|10-1
|49
|9. Centerville (2)
|9-4
|33
|10. Beavercreek
|10-2
|25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Delaware Hayes 17. Cin. Sycamore 13. Newark 12
|DIVISION II
|1. Rocky River Lutheran W. (10)
|13-0
|112
|2. Lexington
|14-1
|97
|3. Kettering Alter (2)
|10-3
|86
|4. Cin. Wyoming
|9-0
|81
|5. Cols. Hartley
|10-1
|49
|(tie) Cuyahoga Falls CVCA
|12-0
|49
|7. Youngs. Ursuline
|8-2
|39
|8. Creston Norwayne
|9-0
|24
|9. Willard
|10-2
|16
|10. Cols. Bishop Ready
|7-4
|14
|(tie) Shelby
|9-2
|14
Others receiving 12 or more points: Napoleon 13. Cin. Woodward 12
|DIVISION III
|1. Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. (10)
|12-1
|111
|2. Ottawa-Glandorf
|9-1
|87
|3. Camden Preble Shawnee (2)
|11-0
|75
|4. Haviland Wayne Trace
|9-1
|62
|5. Toledo Emmanuel Christian
|10-1
|54
|6. Castalia Margaretta
|8-1
|45
|7. Malvern
|10-0
|39
|8. Minford
|10-1
|37
|9. Cadiz Harrison Cent.
|10-1
|22
|10. Ashland Crestview
|12-0
|21
|(tie) New Madison Tri-Village
|12-1
|21
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cin. Mariemont 13
|DIVISION IV
|1. Russia (4)
|13-0
|109
|2. Warren JFK (6)
|10-1
|105
|3. Lima Cent. Cath. (1)
|11-1
|94
|4. Tol. Maumee Valley
|9-1
|70
|5. Troy Christian
|8-1
|39
|6. Pandora-Gilboa
|12-0
|36
|7. Richmond Hts. (1)
|5-8
|35
|(tie) Berlin Hiland
|8-2
|35
|9. Woodsfield Monroe Cent.
|10-0
|32
|10. Leesburg Fairfield
|13-0
|24
Others receiving 12 or more points: South Webster 23, Antwerp 23