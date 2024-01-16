Glenwood High School Basketball Homecoming

Sophomore attendant, Nevaeh Freshman attendant, Kaelyn Junior attendant, Allison Senior attendant, Macey Homecoming Queen, Cassie

NEW BOSTON— Glenwood High School Homecoming ceremony will be held on Friday, January 19, 2024, between the junior varsity and varsity games when Glenwood hosts East. The theme is “Love is in the Air.”

Freshman Attendant, Kaelyn, is the daughter of Trina and Nathan Dillow. Escorting Kaelyn is Tyler McQuithy.

Sophomore Attendant, Nevaeh, is the daughter of Raymond Takahashi and Sheena Brown. Escorting Nevaeh is Chase Young.

Junior Attendant, Allison, is the daughter of Melissa and TJ Poole and Rodney and Stefanie Friend. Allison is being escorted by Landon Litteral.

Senior Attendant, Macey, is the daughter of Jessica Evans and Jason Russell. Macey is being escorted by Colton Maynard.

Our Homecoming Queen, Cassie, is the daughter of Tracy and Clint Williams. Escorting Cassie is Jayse Tabor and Tyreke Lewis.

Crown Bearer for the event will be Jaxon Howell the son of Tasha and Josh Howell. The flower girl will be Paisleigh Kitchen, daughter of Morgan Kitchen.