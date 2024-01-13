SPORTS SCOREBOARD — Jan. 12-15

SPORTS SCOREBOARD — Jan. 12-15

Friday, Jan. 12

Boys Basketball

SOC III

Minford 54, West 52

Wheelersburg 57, Valley 51

South Webster 58, Waverly 46

SOC II

Northwest 65, Symmes Valley 24

Eastern 63, South Gallia 52

Western 47, Oak Hill 39

SOC I

Notre Dame 71, Ironton St. Joseph 51

New Boston 55, Green 46

Clay 53, East 50

OVC

South Point 83, Portsmouth 49

Ironton 60, Gallia Academy 31

Chesapeake 57, Rock Hill 43

Fairland 68, Coal Grove 38

Girls Basketball

Martin County (Ky.) 58, Wheelersburg 35 (at Shawnee State University)

