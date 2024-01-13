SPORTS SCOREBOARD — Jan. 12-15
Friday, Jan. 12
Boys Basketball
SOC III
Minford 54, West 52
Wheelersburg 57, Valley 51
South Webster 58, Waverly 46
SOC II
Northwest 65, Symmes Valley 24
Eastern 63, South Gallia 52
Western 47, Oak Hill 39
SOC I
Notre Dame 71, Ironton St. Joseph 51
New Boston 55, Green 46
Clay 53, East 50
OVC
South Point 83, Portsmouth 49
Ironton 60, Gallia Academy 31
Chesapeake 57, Rock Hill 43
Fairland 68, Coal Grove 38
Girls Basketball
Martin County (Ky.) 58, Wheelersburg 35 (at Shawnee State University)