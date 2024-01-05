Scioto County youth compete at All-American Bowl

Seven Scioto County youths competed over Christmas break (Wednesday, Dec. 27 thru Sunday, Dec. 31) in The Diamond Sports Group “Youth All American Bowl” — held in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Pictured from left to right are Noah McGraw (4th grade, Minford); Joshua Bentley (5th grade, West); Jax Lute (3rd grade, Northwest); Westyn Hayslip (5th grade, West); Xander Purdy (5th grade, Portsmouth); Cruz Childers (5th grade, Wheelersburg) and Lincoln Spencer (3rd grade, West). Submitted photo

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Seven Scioto County youths competed over Christmas break (Wednesday, Dec. 27 thru Sunday, Dec. 31) in The Diamond Sports Group “Youth All American Bowl” — held in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

This football group requires that any individuals which participate must have a 3.0 grade point average or higher.

Each individual competed in two games with a total of nine hours of practice — learning new plays as well as learning each of their different personalities.

These boys came from different states all over the United States and came together as a team.

Most of these boys learned how to adapt to new positions on the football field, some of which are positions they had never played before.

Being versatile in this competition is a major plus and learning experience.

The Diamond Youth All-American Bowl sets the platform like no other bowl game in the country — recruiting from 3rd-grade to 9th-grade student-athletes to play in the game in Myrtle Beach.

There are over 500 young athletes which participate and hail from all over the United States.

Recruiting is conducted through nominations to the group’s website, coach’s recommendations, and the many scouts which are located all over the country — going to youth football games and recruiting on the spot.

The first annual (2015) Youth All American Bowl featured 450 athletes, and in 2016, the group added 3rd and 4th grade levels — as there are no other All-American Bowls which offer that age group.

The group’s mission is “to give the best exposure to these young athletes, and to show them now how to stay on the right path and to take this journey with us through high school.”

The 2023 Bowl in Myrtle Beach marked the group’s 10-year anniversary.

Some of these boys will receive an invitation to the 2025 Diamond Elite East Coast versus West Coast games in Bullhead City, Arizona.

This is the best of the best of the East Coast and West Coast of the United States competing for the Grand Title.

Each player is not only proud to represent each of their individual schools, but also representing Scioto County.

Westyn Hayslip, Joshua Bentley and Cruz Childers will all be competing in the 2024 Elite Games in Bullhead City, Arizona on Jan. 12-15.

Please cheer them on as we are very proud of each and every one of these local athletes.