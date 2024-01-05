Balanced scoring lifts Lady Trojans

Portsmouth freshman Keke Woods (4) scored 14 points in the Lady Trojans’ 73-40 Ohio Valley Conference girls basketball victory over South Point on Thursday night at Trojan Arena. Courtesy of Joann Waugh Portsmouth juniors Daysha Reid (3) and Savannah Cantrell (30) combined for 27 points in the Lady Trojans’ 73-40 Ohio Valley Conference girls basketball victory over visiting South Point. Courtesy of Joann Waugh

PORTSMOUTH — Four Lady Trojans posted double figures to boost host Portsmouth past South Point on Thursday night — as the Lady Trojans rolled to a 73-40 victory in Ohio Valley Conference girls basketball action inside Trojan Arena.

Savannah Cantrell led PHS with 15 points, while Keke Woods scored 14, Daysha Reid had 12, and Sienna Allen added 11 in the win.

The victory puts Portsmouth at 9-1 on the season, and undefeated in the OVC at 6-0, while the Lady Pointers fall to 6-4 — and to 4-2 in the conference.

It also sets up a much-anticipated matchup against visiting Fairland for Monday night —as the 10-0 and 6-0 Lady Dragons are the reigning OVC champions, and 2023 Division II state semifinalists.

“We played really well as a team,” said PHS head coach Amy Hughes. “That’s what we stress every day. The defense. The offense. Play together as a team and good things will happen. I was glad to see them play as a unit and share the ball.”

The Lady Trojans jumped out to 22-13 first-quarter lead — thanks in part to back-to-back three-pointers from Woods and Reid.

The lead ballooned to 29-15 — when Cantrell banged in a three-pointer off a nice dish from Allen, who later swished a three-pointer of her own from the top of the key to make the score 32-17.

Cantrell pulled down five rebounds and had three blocks on the night, while Allen added nine boards, four steals and six assists — and was perfect (4-of-4) from the free-throw line.

“(Allen) is everywhere and does everything,” Hughes said. “She has a lot of support and just has a knack to be around the ball and makes things happen. She had a lot of deflections that led to fast breaks.”

Portsmouth took a 41-21 lead into halftime — after Bry Shannon nailed a three-pointer.

“The girls just love to play,” Hughes said. “They are always ready and want to be out there on the court. They love to play, and it shows.”

The Lady Trojans picked up right where they left off at the start of the third quarter — when Cantrell connected from the corner for another three-pointer off an assist from Allen.

That lead went to 60-29 — when Reid and Woods hit back-to-back three-pointers within five seconds of each other.

As a team, the Lady Trojans had 13 assists and 32 rebounds — and was 11-of-13 from the free-throw line.

Of their 26 total field goals, 10 were makes from beyond the arc.

Along with Allen’s eight rebounds and Cantrell’s five, Hayven Carter had seven rebounds and two assists to go with her six points — while Woods chipped in with six steals and two assists.

“We emphasize knocking passes down and being in the passing lane,” Hughes said. “We try to control them on defense and just have a good flow on offense. We come in early on practice days and work on free throws and it’s showing. We are focused on making shots and making good shots.”

Camille Hall led the Lady Pointers with 10 points, while Saratina Jackson added eight points in the loss.

Jackson drained two of her team’s four threes.

The Lady Trojans’ non-league game at Mason County, Ky. —originally set for Saturday —is canceled.

* * *

South Point 13 8 10 9 —40

Portsmouth 22 19 23 9 —73

SOUTH POINT 40 (6-4, 4-2 OVC)

Saratina Jackson 3 0-0 8, Molly Adams 2 0-0 5, Liz Ermalovich 2 0-0 5, Camille Hall 5 0-0 10, Peyton Williamson 2 0-1 4, Jasmyn Jones 0 0-0 0, Emma Saddler 2 0-0 4, Adyson Copley 0 0-0 0, Josie Kidd 0 4-4 4; TOTALS 16 4-5 40; Three-point goals: 4 (Saratina Jackson 2, Molly Adams and Liz Ermalovich 1 apiece)

PORTSMOUTH 73 (9-1, 6-0 OVC)

Emily Cheatham 2 0-0 4, Sienna Allen 3 4-4 11, Daysha Reid 4 1-1 12, Keke Woods 6 0-0 14, Hayven Carter 3 2-2 8, Bry Shannon 1 0-0 3, KK Mays 0 0-0 0, Katie Ankrom 3 0-0 6, Savannah Cantrell 4 4-6 15; TOTALS 26 11-13 73; Three-point goals: 10 (Daysha Reid and Savannah Cantrell 3 apiece, Keke Woods 2, Sienna Allen and Bry Shannon 1 apiece)