Lady Falcons lock down Ironladies

MINFORD — As it turned out, and finally before the calendar flipped over to 2024, the junior-circuit Minford Lady Falcons forged that so-called signature, program-defining victory.

At least that’s what second-year Minford head coach Chuck Miller made mention of —following Thursday night’s 38-35 defensive-rockfight for a win over the previously-undefeated and eight-win Jackson Ironladies.

By forcing Jackson senior standout Mattie Walburn to catch an inbounds pass deep in the backcourt, and senior Kynedi Davis denying Walburn a coveted last-second shot attempt, the Lady Falcons’ trademark defense did the job from start to finish —and captured a non-league win over a quality Division II club.

Davis is the only senior, and while the Lady Falcons are made up of primarily juniors, they did win a Division III sectional championship a season ago against Peebles.

But as far as serious Southern Ohio Conference contests, or major statement regular-season wins, the now 6-2 Lady Falcons were in agreement that this was the first.

“I’m glad you brought that up. This week, I challenged these girls. I asked them to name me one win in the year-and-a-half that we’ve been together that is over a team our caliber or better. Their answer was none. We’ve come close, but the answer was still none. Sooner or later, as a team, you’ve got to grow up,” explained Miller, in his postgame media interview. “They had to put their big-girl shorts on and go play ball. They did that tonight against a good solid team. That’s a senior-heavy, physical team. They’re going to win their league (Frontier Athletic Conference).”

That quality and senior-laden Ironlady unit entered the contest at 8-0, and is a solid defensive squad— under the direction of 14-year head coach Matt Walburn.

Walburn’s daughter Mattie is one of Jackson’s top two players, along with 1,000-point scorer and fellow senior T.J. Carpenter —as Walburn’s three second-quarter three-pointers brought the Ironladies back from a 13-7 first-quarter deficit, which was Minford’s largest lead.

There were nine lead changes and nine ties —the final of which was at 35-35, as Walburn’s fourth three-ball gave Jackson its final advantage at 33-32.

But the Lady Falcons made three free throws in the final minute and 43 seconds —one by Maggie Risner at the 1:43 mark, another by Risner with 25 tics to go, and finally one by Lexi Conkel five seconds later to make it 38-35.

However, those three misses of those two-shot situations kept Jackson’s door ajar — which had the chance for the 38-38 tie with the final possession.

The Ironladies inbounded out underneath their own basket, as Walburn caught the ball on the wing —but deeper than just a step or even inches beyond the three-point line.

That’s when Davis stepped up and guarded her hard out top, forcing Walburn to give the ball up as time was rapidly running out.

Walburn passed off to fellow senior Kenzie Davis on the wing, but her three-point attempt fell short —setting off the Lady Falcons’ wild celebration as they stormed off the bench, and mobbed each other near midcourt.

Miller knew Minford’s defense needed to come in clutch, especially at the very end.

And indeed it did.

“We played pretty much 2-3 zone the whole second half, but we had to go man-to-man there. We told our guards to switch every screen and faceguard Walburn. We knew what they were going to do once they set up. They were going to throw the ball out and try to screen for her (Walburn) and pop her back out to the corner. Kyn (Davis) did a great job, drove her out, and by the time she caught ball 30-feet away she had to give it up,” said Miller. “Great defensive effort when we really needed it, and I was very proud of Kyn right there.”

Walburn only had the four three-pointers, and Carpenter scored seven points on two twos and 3-of-3 free throws.

Thus, Jackson had to rely much more offensively on Davis and sophomore Sydney Carpenter, who is T.J.’s sister.

They scored eight points apiece, including Carpenter’s triple that made it 28-26 with three minutes left in the third.

Davis scored her third and final field goal with 2:19 remaining, but Jackson never scored again.

Miller mentioned Risner’s defensive effort on the scoring machine T.J. Carpenter —in addition to her six second-half points on two field goals and 2-of-4 foul shots.

“Maggie (Risner) kept her in check and is just so valuable to us. She is so long and athletic, and is always going to guard the other team’s best player,” said the coach. “Carpenter is a 1,000-point scorer. She shut her down tonight.”

Neither team reached 40 points, although it was kinda and sorta expected —as the Ironladies only scored seven points apiece in the opening and closing cantos.

Jackson’s largest lead was three points twice at 4-1 and 25-22, as the Ironladies actually outscored Minford 21-15 in the middle two quarters — but couldn’t gain greater ground than a 28-28 tie following three frames.

The Lady Falcons, for their offensive outburst, outscored the Ironladies 12-3 over the final six minutes and 20 seconds of the opening salvo.

The six-foot and four-inch Lindsee Williams tied Walburn with a dozen points (four field goals and 4-of-5 free throws), and scored seven of those in the first frame —along with a deuce and a trey by Lexi Conkel, after Marlee Pendleton opened the Minford scoring with a free throw a minute and 17 seconds in.

Conkel connected for both of the Lady Falcons’ two trifectas —as her second made it 18-16 in favor of Minford, and ultimately made a difference in the three-point final score.

Conkel’s only other of her 11 points was a third-frame two-pointer, as Pendleton scored three second-half baskets —and Davis dropped in a runner at the 6:06 mark of the second stanza.

But remember, Minford doesn’t rely on its offensive ability — especially to win statement games.

It does so with its length, height, experience, team rebounding and especially team defense.

“We have a lot of length, so we should and we’re going to outrebound most teams,” said Miller. “Then we play rock-solid defense. We’re actually playing more zone this year like we did tonight, whereas last year it was straight man-to-man. Tonight, we got the points when we needed them.”

Indeed, Thursday night’s so-called signature win was up-front — and in-your-face — proof.

“You had two very good defensive teams tonight, and those three referees could have fouled everybody out if they wanted. It was very physical, two teams that just went to war,” said Miller. “Thank God we came out on top. Just so proud of these girls. That’s what these girls are made of. We get behind every game, but we fight right back and there’s no quit at all in them.”

Jackson 7 11 10 7—35

Minford 13 7 8 10 —38

JACKSON 35 (8-1)

Lillian Mapes 0 0-0 0, Sydney Carpenter 3 1-2 8, T.J. Carpenter 2 3-3 7, Mattie Walburn 4 0-0 12, Sydney Hughes 0 0-0 0, Kenzie Davis 3 2-4 8; TOTALS 12 6-9 35; Three-point goals: 5 (Mattie Walburn 4, Sydney Carpenter 1)

MINFORD 38 (6-2)

Lexi Pendleton 0 0-0 0, Maggie Risner 0 0-0 0, Ava Cronin 0 0-0 0, Baylee Hammonds 0 0-0 0, Kynedi Davis 1 0-0 2, Lexi Conkel 4 1-2 11, Lindsee Williams 4 4-5 12, Marlee Pendleton 3 1-2 7; TOTALS 14 8-13 38; Three-point goals: 2 (Lexi Conkel 2)

