A golden peanut brittle recipe

Sharon Hughes Staff columnist This picture shows Kathern Wilsons’ golden peanut brittle. Submitted photo

Hello! In the kitchen with Sharon this week Kathern Wilsons with this great peanut brittle recipe. Kathern told me that everyone that has tried it wants more and they are willing to pay for it, but Kathern says she is too busy anymore and only makes it for the family but is willing to share with all of you so you can make it to enjoy.

Thank you so much Katherine for sharing this wonderful recipe.

I want to wish all of you a happy New Year, and please send me your favorite recipe. I am looking forward to 2024 to see all the great recipes you send. Send the recipes to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456.

GOLDEN PEANUT BRITTLE

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups of sugar

1/2 cup of water

1/2 cup of light corn syrup

2 cups of raw peanuts (Spanish)

1/4 cup of butter (I use margarine)

3 teaspoons of baking soda

Directions:

Boil sugar, water and corn syrup until it spins a thread.

Add peanuts and reduce heat.

Cook mixture until it becomes golden brown (crack stage, 290 degrees on a candy thermometer)

Remove from heat, stir in butter or margarine, and add soda.

Let cool, then crack.

After cooling, store at room temperature in air tight containers to keep candy brittle.

NOTE — Do not use spread in this recipe, only butter or margarine.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.