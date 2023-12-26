Pickleball Club continues to play through winter, development

The Mound Park Pickleball Club only recently set out to renovate the pickleball and tennis courts at Mound Park, a place they call home and play regularly. The mission was determined to be an important, but serious, undertaking with a budget of $172,154. Despite the decision being recent, the group has been working with the powerful force of a large club of influential community champions, already surpassing $115,000.

They’ve made serious efforts, organizing a rummage sale fundraiser that brought in $5,000, running a donation campaign, and seeking support from the City of Portsmouth. In October, they held their largest fundraiser yet, the Celebrity Pickleball Tournament, which they say brought in over $12,000.

“I think the event went great. The atmosphere and weather were both wonderful. The spectators and family members were all enjoying themselves; I think everyone enjoyed themselves,” MPPC’s Randy Smith said. “We’re already planning next year, and I think it will be even bigger and better. We’ve been meeting and discussing the event and we know what we can do better and how we need to pivot.”

The replacement of the courts was an important endeavor, according to the club.

“I think they’re utmost important. Many have seen the courts, with the cracks and weeds and color,” Smith said. “The protective coating has faded, and it makes for a slippery court. It is going to be a great addition to Mound Park.”

The courts have already been repaved in their entirety. The original goal was to pave half before winter, but the group raised enough funding to do it all.

“I’m really happy. It’s happening really fast; faster than I thought it would. My wife and I keep watching the bank account growing and growing and it makes us very happy,” MPPC’s Richie Purdy said. “We’ve had great support. Everyone I talk to and see, people come up to me all the time asking how things are going and other people are coming up to me and asking how to give and support our mission.”

Purdy is excited to get the courts complete and believes it will have a big impact on the community.

“I think they’re going to be huge. I even talk with the neighbors across the street, and they’re really excited about it,” Purdy said. “I want everyone in the community to know that this isn’t just for us; it is for everyone. If kids want to come play, anyone at all; everyone is welcome. Plus, this is really going to help the park and make everything look good.”

The group is now waiting to install new nets, paint, and then seal the courts. The plan is to continue work in April, but, with a mild winter, they may be able to start some of that work sooner.

“It was getting close to winter and we had the money, anyway,” Purdy explained. “We had met with another potential funder who is supposed to give us some support soon. So, we decided to go ahead and pave them all. It is a relief to have that done.”

With the group raising so much funding and awareness for the sport, they’re looking to the future for additional development, which may include restrooms, lighting, security, and more.

According to Purdy, the group is still active, despite the courts being in the middle of development.

“We’re playing at the Life Center pretty regularly. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday mornings, as well as Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons and the occasional open gym. Between it all, we play about 5 days a week minimum,” Purdy explained. “You don’t have to be a Life Center member to play, either. I think it is $10 to visit and play. It’s awesome. We have a good group of people who play and it is fun to get with them. We’ve had a few days off for the holidays and I’m looking forward to going back and seeing everyone while burning off these extra calories from holiday dinners.”

