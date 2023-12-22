Walk crochets for months to provide 673 hats for Hope Fund

Danielle Walk (second from left) with Mark, Virgie, her mother, and school officials Submitted photo A sample of hats made by Danielle Submitted photo

The Steven A Hunter Hope Fund’s Mark Hunter recently announced that the organization has received a major blessing this year from a local Christmas angel named Danielle Walk, who set out on a mission in April that kept her busy on a daily schedule to make a very unique and large gift to area children in need.

Walk, a compassionate and caring person, according to Mark and Virgie Hunter, works with adults with disabilities. It is a career field her mother also worked in. Her mother encouraged her to join the field, but she initially resisted, yet always volunteered with the residents and got active in their lives. She finally decided to give the career a try and she says she has been in love with serving adults with disabilities for 16 years since.

While she works full-time, and is active in Life Point Church, she also crochets as a means to relax.

Recently, Walk approached her husband and informed him that she was thinking heavily about the Hope Fund and area children, and felt God calling her to action to do something for them, which stemmed from helping with her family’s children.

“I never had children of my own, but, when my husband and I met, he had four of his own and I always accepted them as mine. When I would pick them up from school, I would notice other kids standing in the cold with no hats on. Now that my kids are grown, I help pick my nieces up from school and help with them. It is the same thing—kids standing in the cold with no hats,” Walk said. “I told my husband that I know it isn’t a huge thing, but I could at least make them hats to help stay warm.”

So, Walk emailed the Hunters and asked about crocheting hats for every kid in the Hope Fund. Mark warned her that it would soon be 1,500 children but would gladly accept any donation she made.

Walk got to work and began making hats. It became clear the number was an intimidating goal, but she reached out to other local crocheters and clubs. She received no response from anyone, but kept creating hats on schedule, determined to meet her goal.

“I tried to make at least two hats a day, but I am a house manager for my employer and my schedule can be kind of hectic, so there were days I would only make one,” Walk explained. “That just meant I had to work harder and make three or five another day.”

In the end, Walk said she reached out to the Hunters feeling defeated. She did not meet her goal. She did, however, have 673 hats, which floored Mark and Virgie.

“I emailed Mark and told him I was sorry to inform him that I failed, and I didn’t meet goal, but I had these hats for them since it was getting cold. Mark and Virgie emailed back and told me, ‘Danielle, I don’t want to ever hear you say you failed, because this is a huge accomplishment. Even if you made only one hat, that would be one kid impacted and we would appreciate it.’”

Mark Hunter also recalled this conversation with Walk.

“I was shocked. She told me she made 673 hats but felt bad for failing. I was like, ‘What? You made that many hats and you feel like you failed?’ She spent $2,000 plus on yarn, works a full-time job, and only had little help from a few family members. It is amazing what she has done and she gives all glory to God while doing it.”

Despite the volume of hats being made, she didn’t stick to a generic pattern or color. The large collection of hats vary in color, design, and little features. Each looks unique and made with love and detail, according to Hunter.

Hunter said that they strategically began planning where to deliver the hats and invited Walk to help.

“It is just unbelievable,” Hunter said. “We feel like she doesn’t fully realize what she has done. It is such an act of love for people she doesn’t even know,” Hunter said. “You talk about a good Christmas story, this one is compassionate and really pulls on your heartstrings. We just cannot get over this act of love.”

Walk was hesitant to discuss the project but ultimately did so to raise awareness for the Hope Fund.

“I never did any of this for praise or recognition. I just saw a need and wanted to help. I admire Mark and Virgie and all they do to help these kids who may otherwise only receive a balanced meal from school lunches,” Walk said. “I appreciate them so much; it is such an amazing thin how they honor their son’s name by helping all of these kids.”

Walk says she has felt better about her work since meeting with the Hunters and the schools.

“At first, I felt defeated, because I only helped half of the enrolled kids; that’s half the kids without a hat,” Walk said. “To see the joy on Mark and Virgie’s faces, as well as staff in schools be so appreciative and telling of how impactful this work has been, has made me feel less defeated. It may be only half my original goal, but it is making a difference.”

Walk says she is already considering next year.

“I already crochet to relax, I may see how far I can get with it,” Walk said. “Maybe I will even meet the goal next time. I feel like I may accomplish that if I keep at it and I have God by my side to guide me.”

