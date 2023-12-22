PLT closes Carol, prepares for August

The cast, crew, and directors of Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol.

The Portsmouth Little Theatre (PLT) has closed the curtain on yet another show, this time with Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol. According to the Board of Governors, the show sold out several nights, had great attendance, and the directors couldn’t be more thrilled with the outcomes of the performances.

According to Director Trevor McCormick, the play followed the original Christmas Carol characters, a show that has been on the PLT stage many times, but from a completely different perspective.

“The difference between this script and the traditional story is that we don’t see the events from Scrooge’s perspective. We actually see the events unfold in the vision of Jacob Marley. We also come to see how the spirits of Past, Present, and Future come alive within the story,” McCormick said.

McCormick, a trained theatre veteran, liked the script and was ready for the story to be told.

“The script is very engaging. It is a story script, so a lot of the dialogue spoken is used to describe the setting and emotions of the characters to the audience, so they can come up with their own envision of the story,” McCormick explained. “It is, actually, a very artistic and creative way to tell a story and is very beautiful.”

McCormick was pleased with the outcome of the performances, saying it was one of the most well-oiled machines he has worked on.

“The run went extremely well, I think that the cast and crew would agree that we had a fantastic show these past two weeks,” McCormick said. “The community had mixed feelings regarding the unique story telling the this show specifically had. Overall, we had nothing but rave reviews following the closing night of the show.”

PLT recently announced the cast list for the next production, August: Osage County.

The cast includes Les Phillips as Beverly Weston, Erin Ballengee and Eva Martin as Violet Weston, Diana Ratliff as Mattie Fae Aiken, Eric Gray as Carlie Aiken, Samuel Perkins as Little Charles Aiken, Kasie McCreary as Barbara Fordham, Ernest Drew Herman as Bill Fordham, Delaney James as Jean Fordham, Heather Morris as Ivy Weston, Shannon Grice as Karen Weston, Adam Lucas as Steve Heidebrecht, Julie Buckler as Johnna Monevata, and Eric Musser as Sheriff Deon Gilbeau.

“August auditions were captivating and dynamic, drawing a fantastic crowd each night,” Director Kayla Parker claimed. “Unexpected casting choices arose as familiar actors brought refreshing, jaw-dropping performances. The film’s viewers may initially be surprised but will undoubtedly be amazed. Pam and I are thrilled with the chemistry within the group, and from the first table read, it’s evident we lucked out with the perfect actors in each role.”

Dramatists gives the following synopsis, “A vanished father. A pill-popping mother. Three sisters harboring shady little secrets. When the large Weston family unexpectedly reunites after Dad disappears, their Oklahoman family homestead explodes in a maelstrom of repressed truths and unsettling secrets. Mix in Violet, the drugged-up, scathingly acidic matriarch, and you’ve got a major play that unflinchingly—and uproariously—exposes the dark side of the Midwestern American family.”

Parker says she is excited to return to directing, especially with this title.

“I adore every aspect of this show,” Parker said. “The realistic fights make me take sides, and despite Violet having a prominent role, each character is distinct with their own lives and issues. You catch glimpses into each life, witnessing how the pieces fit together as a family. With humor, heart, plenty of yelling, it’s a truly outstanding show that I hope resonates with and is appreciated by people.”

August: Osage County will open curtain on February 2, 3, 9, and 10. Tickets may be purchased online at pltlive.com or by visiting the box an hour before the 7:30 p.m. performances. The Board of Directors encourages online purchases, however, because sold-out performances are becoming more and more frequent. The PLT is at 1117 Lawson Street in Portsmouth, Ohio.

