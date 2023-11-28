Tour of Churches set for Dec 8

The Tour of Churches will include showcases at Grace Community at Bigelow, Saint Mary’s, and All Saints Episcopal. The event is at 6 p.m. on December 9. The starting point is at the County Courthouse. The event is free to the public.

For some, the holidays don’t start until they not only feel the cold in their bones and the festive season in their hearts, but also a religious spirit running through them as they welcome an important time of year when it comes to their faith.

The Annual Tour of Churches is a local Christmas tradition that does just that, and the event is planned for Friday, December 8.

The Tour of Churches is being co-managed this year by community champion Shelby Powell and Portsmouth Area Ladies’ Therese Egbert.

The tour begins at the Scioto County Courthouse at 6 p.m., where entertainment begins and the first tour leaves. A tour will leave every 30 minutes from then on, with a final tour leaving at 8:00 p.m.

“Expect to walk from the courthouse to each church, so bundle up and wear appropriate shoes. Each church will give a brief history, and some provide music as well,” Explained Egbert.

Entertainment is a valuable asset to the event, according to Powell, who says it is enjoyed every year by people waiting for their tour to begin. Powell manages entertainment, which consists of Amy Howard’s musical group and members of the Portsmouth Wind Symphony.

Egbert is in her second year of organizing the event with Powell. She says she is excited to continue the legacy, due to the history of the Boneyfiddle area and stories from within the halls of our historic churches.

“The tour of churches is an event that always puts me in the Christmas spirit. I started going with my husband’s family 19 years ago, and it has been a Christmas tradition for us ever since,” Egbert said. “We invite you to come with us back to when Portsmouth was in its infancy. Hear the stories and learn the history of the oldest churches in town, while making Christmas memories with family and friends.”

