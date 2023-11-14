Time to think about Thanksgiving dinner

Sharon Hughes The Times-Gazette This is a picture of Patricia Nicholes’ pumpkin pie. Submitted photo

Hello! It’s November and time to think about Thanksgiving Day dinner. In the kitchen this week is my good friend Patricia Nicholes with her awesome pumpkin pie. It’s on my list to make.

Thank you, Patricia, for this recipe — just in time for Thanksgiving. What does everyone have on their list to make for Thanksgiving? Please send me ideas so I can put them in the kitchen with Sharon. Send them to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456.

Have a great week!

Perfect pumpkin pie

Ingredients

1 (15-ounce) can pumpkin puree

1 (14-ounce) can Eagle Brand Sweetened Condensed Milk

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

½ teaspoon salt

1 (9-inch) unbaked pie crust

Directions

Preheat oven to 425.

Whisk pumpkin puree, condensed milk, eggs, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and salt together in a medium bowl until smooth. Pour into crust.

Bake in preheated oven for 15 minutes.

Reduce oven temperature to 350 and continue baking until a knife inserted one inch from the crust comes out clean — 35 to 40 minutes.

Let cool before serving.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.