Portsmouth area Jaycees Christmas Parade Grand Marshals selected

Neal and Vicky Hatcher Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH— Neal and Vicky Hatcher are staples of the Portsmouth community. Their 58 years of marriage produced two children, Geoff and Jennifer, and three grandchildren, Mary, Gwen, and Tanner. Entrepreneurs at heart, Neal and Vicky have operated Neal Hatcher Real Estate since 1972, and they focus much of their business on investing in commercial real estate. Neal and Vicky are both members of Cornerstone Church of Portsmouth.

In addition to growing a business and raising a family in Portsmouth, Neal and Vicky have dedicated countless hours to charitable and civic organizations over the years. Vicky in particular is known as one of the foremost volunteers and philanthropists in the community, hosting events, serving in organization leadership, and promoting the development of youth. Vicky’s past and current involvements include (but certainly are not limited to) significant contributions of time to the Boy Scouts of America, the Southern Ohio Museum, the American Cancer Society, Scioto Memorial Hospital, the Portsmouth Public Library, the Shawnee State University Development Foundation, the American Red Cross, the Elks Ladies Golf Association, and Main Street Portsmouth in Bloom. Vicky is also a past member of the Portsmouth Jaycee-ettes, which was an affiliate group of the Portsmouth Area Jaycees.

Neal is also active in the community, serving in the leadership of organizations and contributing time and resources to civic groups. Neal has been involved with the Boy Scouts of America, the American Red Cross, the Southern Ohio Museum, the Greater Portsmouth Board of Realtors, the Portsmouth Rotary Club, the Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce, the BPO Elks, Friends of Portsmouth, Shawnee State University, and many other groups. Neal is also a former member of the Portsmouth Area Jaycees. Additionally, he served in the U.S. Marine Reserves, and we thank him for his service to our great country.

Thank you, Vicky and Neal, for all your contributions to the Portsmouth area community. It is our honor to have you serve as the 2023 Christmas Parade Grand Marshals.