FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD — November 10

OHSAA Football Regional

Semifinal Playoff Pairings

Designated home team listed first

Pairings shown with regional seed and overall record

All games on Friday night Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. unless indicated otherwise

Division IV Region 15

1 Steubenville (11-1) vs. 13 Indian Valley (9-3) at St. Clairsville High School Red Devils Stadium

2 Sheridan (11-1) vs. 3 Columbus Hartley (9-2) at Newark White Field

Division IV Region 16

1 Clinton-Massie (12-0) vs. 4 Kettering Alter (9-3) at Monroe High School Hornet Stadium

7 Springfield Shawnee (11-1) vs. 6 Cincinnati Wyoming (11-1) at Trotwood-Madison High School Miami Valley Hospital SportsPlex

Division V Region 19

1 Ironton (11-1) vs. 4 Harvest Prep (10-1) at Athens High School Joe Burrow Stadium

7 Wheelersburg (8-3) vs. 3 Barnesville (12-0) at Hamilton Township High School Alumni Field

Division VI Region 23

1 Garaway (12-0) vs. 4 Galion Northmor (10-2) at Canal Fulton Northwest High School Dr. Martin Smilek Stadium

2 West Jefferson (11-1) vs. 3 Fort Frye (9-2) at Lancaster High School Fulton Field

Division VII Region 27

1 Meigs Eastern (11-1) vs. 5 River (10-2) at Zanesville High School Sulsberger Stadium

7 Waterford (8-4) vs. 3 Caldwell (9-3) at Morgan High School Raider Stadium