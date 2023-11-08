FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD — November 10

Designated home team listed first
Pairings shown with regional seed and overall record
All games on Friday night Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. unless indicated otherwise
Division IV Region 15
1 Steubenville (11-1) vs. 13 Indian Valley (9-3) at St. Clairsville High School Red Devils Stadium
2 Sheridan (11-1) vs. 3 Columbus Hartley (9-2) at Newark White Field
Division IV Region 16
1 Clinton-Massie (12-0) vs. 4 Kettering Alter (9-3) at Monroe High School Hornet Stadium
7 Springfield Shawnee (11-1) vs. 6 Cincinnati Wyoming (11-1) at Trotwood-Madison High School Miami Valley Hospital SportsPlex
Division V Region 19
1 Ironton (11-1) vs. 4 Harvest Prep (10-1) at Athens High School Joe Burrow Stadium
7 Wheelersburg (8-3) vs. 3 Barnesville (12-0) at Hamilton Township High School Alumni Field
Division VI Region 23
1 Garaway (12-0) vs. 4 Galion Northmor (10-2) at Canal Fulton Northwest High School Dr. Martin Smilek Stadium
2 West Jefferson (11-1) vs. 3 Fort Frye (9-2) at Lancaster High School Fulton Field
Division VII Region 27
1 Meigs Eastern (11-1) vs. 5 River (10-2) at Zanesville High School Sulsberger Stadium
7 Waterford (8-4) vs. 3 Caldwell (9-3) at Morgan High School Raider Stadium