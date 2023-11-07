Another successful Smiles for Steven event

Dr. Tracy Murray along with his granddaughter presenting a check to Mark Hunter after the Smiles for Steven event. Eden Rhea| PDT Mark and Virgie Hunter pose for a picture with Dr. Murray and staff after the Smiles for Steven event. Eden Rhea| PDT

PORTSMOUTH— Last Thursday Dr. Tracy Murray, DDS held his annual Smiles for Steven program. His office had teeth whitening kits available for folks to brighten their smile at home and the staff raised thousands of dollars. Dr. Murray has partnered again this year with the Steven A Hunter Hope Fund and donated $5,000 to help feed local children in our area.

The Steven A Hunter Hope Fund began the Power Pack Club as a way to ensure that hundreds of local students will have food when they are not in school. According to statistics from Feeding America, almost 1 in 4 children in Scioto, Pike, & Adams Counties are considered as food insecure. Steven operates in conjunction with the FreeStore FoodBank and local schools to help ensure that hungry children are provided food for the weekend during the school year. Each child on the program receives 15 items) of nutritious, – approximately 4 lbs (12 stable, easy to prepare food every Friday – shelf before they go home for the weekend. The children are chosen by their teachers and counselors at their school.

Including this year’s total of $5,000., Dr. Murray and his team have raised $54,299.50 through their Smiles for Steven Campaign since the programs inception in 2008. This purchased 18,100 Power Packs that provided/will provide 72,400 weekend meals for elementary school aged children living with food insecurity.

Mark Hunter and his wife Virgie were thrilled to partner with Dr. Murray again and said that he has been a great help with the fight to end hunger, “We are so grateful to Dr. Murray and his wife Rhonda, along with the entire staff. They really care about our community. The money raised through this program blesses so many children with weekend food. We are touched by all of the support for these children by teachers, counselors, administrators and other school staff. Also, to those who donate their time and money.”