Library system has month booked full of events

The Scioto County Public Library, through its five locations and Bookmobile, provides more programming than you can properly organize in a news piece, where they plan many opportunities for local residents—from those just being released from the maternity ward to those who are elderly and homebound.

“Our programming is another way for us to interact with our community,” Scioto County Public Library’s Katie Williams said. “The library isn’t just about books. We are about using advanced technology, being a resource to our youth for new educational experiences while having fun and providing a place for adults to socialize with others and learn new skills.”

The Thanksgiving Garland Craft event will be held Tuesday, November 7, 4 p.m., for tweens and adults at the Portsmouth Library. The event is free, but registration is required.

The Pumpkin Pie Craft event will be held at New Boston Library on Wednesday, November 8, 4:30 p.m. It is free for children. They will have a pie craft, but also pie related games and activities.

The Patriotic Paper Lantern event will be held at the Wheelersburg Library on Friday, November 10, 2 p.m. It is free for children. Children will be guided through their craft in celebration of Veterans Day.

The Adult Painting Series event will continue at Portsmouth Library on Tuesday, November 14, 5:30 p.m. It is free, but registration is required. They welcome individuals of all talent levels for the painting class. The November class will focus on painting a fall bookshelf.

“Our Adult Painting Series offers a low to no cost painting experience for community members who are looking for a fun, low stress event where they can flex their creative muscles,” Anna Collister, adult services coordinator, said. “The series will continue to be held on the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at our Portsmouth Library and will feature an instructor-led painting session for adult painters of every level.”

The Coffee Filter Turkey event will be held at the Lucasville Library on Monday, November 20, 4 p.m. It is for tweens, ages eight-12, and is free.

The Painters Choice event will be held at South Webster Library on Tuesday, November 21, 5:30 p.m. It is for adults and registration is $6. The library will have a large collection of items to paint with supplies provided.

The events for the month extend at each location and you can find even more programming at their website. View all upcoming library events online at sciotolibrary.org.

