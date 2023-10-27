University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College to host open house

To register, please visit www.rio.edu/admissions/visit-campus

RIO GRANDE – University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College will host a Fall Open House on Wednesday, November 15 from 10 am to 1 pm. Check-in begins at 9:45 am in the lobby of Bob Evans Farms Hall.

The open house will allow prospective students and their families to gain a deeper understanding of Rio’s academic offerings, campus life, and support services. A series of informative sessions will feature representatives from Admissions, Financial Aid, Student Affairs, and the Student Success Center. The event also includes a campus tour, lunch, and Question & Answer session.

To register, please visit www.rio.edu/admissions/visit-campus

The event will be held at the Bob Evans Farms Hall on the campus of University of Rio Grande, 65 Bevo Francis Way, Rio Grande, OH 45674.