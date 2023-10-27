Five Nights at Freddy’s

McManus

As we wrap up October and “spooky season” we have one more horror film that was just released. There is a video game franchise that started in 2014 with the same name but to be honest I didn’t know much about it. I knew there were animatronics killers, but that’s about it. Think Chuck-E-Cheese but EVIL. Some could argue it/he already is but that’s another conversation. That being said, as you know I love horror movies so I was hoping this would close out October 2023 with a bang, or zap…electronic creatures?!? As I write this review, I did go back and learn more about the game franchise and the premise is obviously very similar to the movie. A security guard starts working a new job, just needs to keep out vandals overnight at a dilapidated and closed pizza parlor. Easy enough right?

Onto the film.

We meet our hero Mike (Hutcherson) who is working as a mall cop and abruptly gets fired for beating up a negligent father instead of a kidnapper he was looking for. Its clear from the very beginning Mike (Hutcherson) has some trauma and is dealing with anger issues, but don’t worry we will learn more about that is poorly timed and redundant “flashbacks” or nightmares? It’s confusing what it is. One of the highlights is Mike’s job recruiter Steve Raglan (Lillard) and many will know him from the Scream franchise or a personal cult classic Thirteen Ghosts. If you want to stop reading this review now and go watch that I highly recommend it. (4 ½ stars out of 5) YES, a touch better than Hocus Pocus! Don’t kill me readers!!! It’s FUN!

Back to Freddy’s. We learn that Mike is fighting to keep custody of his sister and his aunt Jane (Masterson) is attempting to take her away. Obviously, Mike needs a job. Raglan (Lillard) suggests the night gig at Freddy’s. You see where this is going. He takes it, and immediately it’s a creepy place. Another bright spot in the film shows up in local cop Vanessa (Lail) who tells him about the evil animatronics and the “urban legends” about kids going missing there. We then are taken on a mostly boring story about Mike surviving FIVE NIGHTS at Freddy’s.

Here’s what works:

The main cast is good with Josh Hutcherson and Elizabeth Lail. As I mentioned Matthew Lillard is always a welcomed addition and he was great in his role. Other than that, its forgettable. The “bad guys” or dispatched rather quickly and you don’t feel good or bad about it. The sister, aunt, and various other characters are also one-dimensional and forgettable.

The special effects are also very good. You can tell the “mascots” Freddy Fazbear, Chica, Foxy and Bonnie were actually made for the movie and its nice to see on screen. I could tell immediately this film used much of its budget on production and that was appreciated. This was also an issue because this plays as a cheesy B-movie but looks too polished. They are trying hard to look like a rundown building, yet the lightbulbs are new.

Here’s what doesn’t work:

The story is paper-thin, forgettable, boring. This can easily become a snooze fest. With a short runtime it could have been fleshed out more to add more substance to the main cast and especially the animatronics. The mascots look so good. Give us their “stories” you end up noticing them based on an eye patch or their fur color. Poorly executed. I think the same about the Josh Hutcherson and fighting to keep custody of his sister Abby (Rubio.) She’s a solid young actress, but again, nothing is fleshed out so you don’t care.

I hoped for an exciting and potentially new franchise in the realm of all things horror. Instead, I wanted to go back and watch Thirteen Ghosts and wrap this one up immediately. All of those films/tv series star our leads and are MUCH better. This is supposed to be the start of a franchise. It doesn’t deserve one as it falls flat, but given a “cheap” budget ($20 million) and the perfect timing with Halloween it will make solid money. I expect we will be visiting Freddy’s again. Until then, skip it. If you really love horror films, I guess you could do worse. 2 stars out of 5