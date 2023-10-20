SOUTH SHORE~Mildred Alice (Bush) Osborne, 90, of South Shore, KY., passed away peacefully to be with the Lord on Friday, September 29th, 2023. She was born in Siloam, KY., March 21, 1933 a daughter of the late Carroll and Ruth Dickison Bush.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her high school sweetheart and beloved husband of 67 years, Harold Russell Osborne; brother, Charles Henry Bush; sisters-in-law, Clotine Myers and Wilma Conley Bush; brother-in-law, Maurice “Butch” Osborne; nephews Roger Myers, Mike Myers, and Mark Osborne; and niece Paulette Stapleton.

She is survived by daughter Julia L. Osborne and son Todd E. Osborne; sister-in-law Judy Osborne; and nieces and nephews Marsha Stapleton, Deborah Howell, Audra Newkirk, Larry Bush, Kevin Bush, Lisa Osborne, Alan Myers, Cathy Myers, and many number one cousins.

Mom always said that she only wanted to be a devoted wife and mother. A gracious Southern woman, she was a skilled seamstress with a love of quilting. She spent many years with our Dad going fishing and camping. She was well known for her pickled corn relish, rhubarb custard pie, and secret recipe sweet tea (it’s a Constant Comment teabag). Her devotion to her family was only surpassed by her love of her Lord and Savior.

She was also a strong-willed woman who quipped in her later years that “getting old isn’t for sissies”. She loved music and singing. The day before she passed, she sang two of her favorite hymns “Amazing Grace” and “How Great Thou Art”. We are blessed with the many lives she touched during her 90 years.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 21, 2023, 1:00 p.m. at the Siloam Cemetery in South Shore, KY., with Elder Gary Howell officiating. Morton-Hunt Family Funeral Home in South Shore, KY., are caring for arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Bluegrass Care Navigators, https://www.bgcarenav.org/give.