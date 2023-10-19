FBP launches Stretch and Flex program

Employees gather on the lawn of the main administration building at Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth to participate in a new health and safety program that is designed to help them warm up with stretches before starting the workday. Submitted photo

PIKE COUNTY— In September, Fluor-BWXT (FBP) launched the Stretch and Flex program at the Portsmouth site to teach, encourage, and remind employees to stretch and warm up their bodies before and during each workday. Stretch and Flex sessions were held both indoors and outdoors this week for employees, including on the front lawn near the main administration building.

More than 80 workers participated, performing a battery of stretches that focused on the neck, arms, back, and legs. Additional Stretch and Flex sessions have been added to the schedule.

“We have implemented the Stretch and Flex program as a proactive measure to give our workforce additional tools for working safely. During the past month, being in the field with the workers has also allowed us to identify several opportunities for improvement in certain jobs,” FBP Environmental, Safety, Health & Quality Program Director Elise Allison said.

The Stretch and Flex program is being carefully implemented with the help of onsite medical and exercise professionals.

“Stretching and flexibility can play an important role in injury prevention,” Adena Exercise Physiologist Justine Hansford said.

Warm-up exercises increase blood flow and improve the range of motion, which helps prepare the body for physical activity while reducing the likelihood of injuries.

“Safety is our number one priority,” FBP President and CEO Greg Wilkett said. “Simple stretches can make a huge difference in completing a job safely. We hope that all of our employees take advantage of the free warm-up sessions that are being offered and that they decide to incorporate the exercises into their daily routines.”

For information about Fluor-BWXT, please visit www.fbportsmouth.com.