Scioto Foundation awards third quarter Grants

Photo: Courtesy of Toni Dengel

PORTSMOUTH- For the third quarter of 2023 The Scioto Foundation has awarded eight grants totaling $133,575 to local nonprofit organizations serving community needs in areas of art and culture, civic benefit, community development, social services and youth camp.

Cirque d’Theatre received a grant of $31,500 from the Edmund J. Kricker Unrestricted Fund to support the 2023- 2024 season’s classes and performances. Scioto Foundation funds will help to cover production and operating expenses including personnel, equipment, performance and costume costs, insurance, studio overhead, general materials and postage and printing expenses.

A grant of $4,200 from the Ed & Helen Fannin Fund went to Main Street Portsmouth in Bloom for their “Play Safe Perimeter” project, the installation of a safe and durable fence to surround the new playground at York Park. The fencing will ensure that children remain safe at the playground by preventing them from running into the roadways on each side of the park.

Portsmouth Murals, Inc. was awarded a grant totaling $43,000 from the Edmund J. Kricker Unrestricted Fund for the continuing maintenance of the murals. The PMI Executive Board and maintenance committee members have estimated an approximate cost of $3,307

per mural for repairs, cleaning and maintenance. The grant funds will be awarded in two equal payments over a two-year period.

The Portsmouth Wind Symphony received $5,000 from the Calvin & Martha Johnson Fund to partially underwrite its “Thirty-First Season” of performances for 2023 – 2024. The funds will support expenses of the conductor, musicians, librarians, web master and clerical staff for PWS’s concerts in September, October, December, March, May and July.

A grant of $6,000 from the Mary A. Burke and Phil and Mary Jenkins Benevolent Fund will go to Potter’s House Ministries to assist with the costs of its monthly senior box program and its Hope Tree Program held every Christmas. The senior boxes provide non-perishable food and sundry items to approximately 325 participants. The Hope Tree program serves over 200 foster children and 40 – 60 children in the community, providing them with Christmas gifts.

The Shawnee State University Development Foundation was given a grant of $15,000 from the Bess & Marie Pixley Fund in support of its 2023 -2024 Vern Riffe Center for the Arts Performing Arts Series. The series will be a dynamic combination of world-renowned artists and fascinating entertainers, providing world-class entertainment and enriching the community through the performing arts.

A grant of $25,420 from the Edmund J. Kricker Unrestricted Fund went to the Southern Ohio Museum to assist in underwriting the 2023 – 2024 Kricker Performing Arts Program. The season will focus on classical, jazz and popular concert series featuring local and state artists, solo and small ensembles, new works, diverse musical disciplines and quality youth theatre workshops and stage presentations.

St. Mary’s Church obtained a $3,455 grant from the CAY Memorial Endowment Fund to provide scholarships for the Scioto County Catholic Youth Summer Camp. The funds would enable local youth to attend a week-long high adventure camp located in Centerburg, Ohio.

The Scioto Foundation annually awards grants on a quarterly basis in categories of the arts/culture, education, economic development, social services, civic benefit, youth personal development and healthcare. Application deadlines are March 31, June 30, September 30 and December 31.

SF grant applications and guidelines may be found on the Scioto Foundation’s website, www.sciotofoundation.org.