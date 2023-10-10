Johnson remembered as elected official, conversationalist, activist, and friend

Saturday night, former Portsmouth City Councilman Kevin W. Johnson passed away surrounded by loved ones as close as family. The man was well loved by many in the community and was well known for spending his time in the downtown, where he was always open for deep conversation with anyone. He would take walks with his loyal friend, and pet, Banjo and find projects for Main Street Portsmouth in Bloom to tackle and improve the community, which he helped raise money for, amounting to over $15,000 a year.

Johnson was a transplant from California, where he ran with names like Diane Feinstein (who was always a phone call away even in her success) and Harvey Milk, he moved here with his partner and Portsmouth native, Paul Johnson. The two spent many years together, long before marriage equality was legal, making a difference wherever they went. They made many loyal friends and were always ready to take on an issue they felt needed representation and support. They also had impeccable taste for art, antiquities, and wine.

After living in the area in which the love of his life grew up in, he too fell in love with Portsmouth. He once compared Portsmouth to a garden Paul saw vision in that needed tending and love. He felt the desire to be part of that care and ran for office, where he served as First Ward Councilman for two terms. After last City Council meeting, nearly every elected official paid tribute to Johnson and his achievements.

In his time, he started the process of getting the city in the motion of getting the city out of fiscal emergency, played a role in switching the city to a city manager represented government, brought several items up to date in the city charter, pursued the need to a Charter Review Committee, visited Portsmouth’s Sister City Zittau, Germany, and more. He did all of this, despite navigating health problems of his own. He faced dirty politics and many hurdles, but did so, as many have recounted, with grace and nerve.

Johnson worked with many community leaders, and Portsmouth City Clerk Diana Ratliff was one to call him friend.

“In 2012, Councilman Johnson nominated me for the City Clerk position and was always there if I had a question. I got to know Kevin as a Councilman and as a Friend,” Ratliff said. “He will be deeply missed.”

While he accomplished a lot in office, he never stopped, doing even more in the nonprofit community outside of his political career.

While never a Main Street Portsmouth in Bloom board member, he was heavily involved in their work and fundraising efforts. The group released the following statement after his passing, “Main Street Portsmouth in Bloom is very saddened to hear of the passing of our dear, dear friend Kevin W Johnson. We are in a much greater place today because of his love and care of Portsmouth and our mission. Many years ago, he formed the Paul Johnson Memorial Fund after the passing of his partner, which is an endowment dedicated to our efforts. It has raised tens of thousands of dollars between annual giving and soiree fundraisers. Kevin cared about our work and the continuation of our success. He always worked hard to grow our nest egg so we will always be here to serve a home he loved. A home he loved with Paul. He also took many initiatives on his own, from supporting the PHS Serenity Garden, parking lot projects, tree plantings, and more. He was a political figure, activist, and, most importantly, loyal friend. We have changed the name of the endowment from the Paul Johnson Memorial Fund to the Paul and Kevin Johnson Memorial Fund. We honor him and will always miss him, but he will live on through our work. When you see flowers planted, new trees growing, and a beautiful community, know that it may be planted by Sue Burke’s and many others’ hands, but part of that is thanks to the support we have given to us by the Johnsons.”

Being a major advocate for the LGBTQ community his entire life, Johnson was also a supporter of the Portsmouth Pride events and even served as Grand Marshal and keynote speaker, in which he opened his soul to a community in need of extra love and support. He brought tears, hope, and strength to a marginalized community he loved by recounting his story and by being an ally to those who needed to see a member of their community in a leadership role, while also remaining vulnerable.

Social Media was quick to respond to the news of Johnson’s passing, with many recalling stories of his wit, eye for conversation, and good nature. Friend, and fellow transplant, Richard Risby commented that, “Kevin was kind, witty, intelligent and selfless. We gravitated towards each other— as we were both strangers in a new community. He was a breath of fresh air, a consummate politician and a man of conviction. He suffered slings and arrows with impunity. I enjoyed his company, and he will be sorely missed. He always ended our encounters with ‘God save the Queen’ and a huge twinkle in his eye!”

Another loyal friend and “adoptive” family member, and major supporter of his work in office and through his work with the Paul and Kevin Johnson Memorial Fund, Terri Laxton, was left with great sadness in his passing and commented, “Kevin not only a faithful friend, but family to us, he attended our holidays, my grandchildren called him ‘Uncle Kevin’ and if he wasn’t present always asked where he was. Kevin was the most informed person in most conversations, if you disagreed you had better do your homework, because he did. Our family has lost an integral piece and will find peace knowing that Kevin is reunited with the love of his life, Paul.”

Among those most impacted by Johnson’s passing, like Laxton, are friends Brian McMullen and his wife Debra Knutson, who spent many hours with Johnson, assisted him whenever needed, and adopted Banjo. McMullen was with Kevin during his passing and was left with the heavy burden of sharing the news with friends and family.

“Kevin, a dear and loved friend that many will forever cherish being connected with, he was a bridge that crossed many waters,” McMullen said, after sharing a poem written by Johnson.

Reach Joseph Pratt at (740) 353-3101, by email at [email protected], © 2023 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.