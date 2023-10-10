Energy aggregation topic of virtual town hall

After a spike in the cost of electricity this summer, energy aggregation will be on the ballot for Scioto County and Portsmouth again Tuesday, Nov. 7.

“We’re all feeling it in our personal wallets and pocketbooks at the house,” said Scioto County Commissioner Bryan Davis during a virtual town hall on the subject this week. Also on the panel for the virtual event were Portsmouth City Manager Sam Sutherland and Palmer Energy’s Phil Dysard.

The county and city governments are: “trying to find ways to save the taxpayers money on your electric and your gas bill,” Davis said. “We all know AEP recently enacted a large, substantial increase and we are all feeling that.”

Aggregation would allow the local governments to band together to form an organization to buy energy as a group, instead of every home being on its own. The plan would allow for 12-, 24-, or 36-month terms that would be set, so there would be no surprises on energy bills in the unincorporated areas of Scioto County or the City of Portsmouth.

But the first step is getting the ballot initiative approved by a majority of voters.

“This has to go on the ballot,” said Phil Dysard of Palmer Energy Co., a consulting firm specializing in energy solutions. “If this initiative passes … every eligible customer will be enrolled in the aggregation program.”

Dysard said aggregation is a “no-risk program” that will do nothing but benefit local energy customers. There is no cost to get into the program and no cancellation fees to get out.

“You can get out at any time,” he said.

Dysard and Davis both pointed to previous misinformation campaigns that they feel help tank aggregation at the polls. Residents have reported getting phone calls or people at their door selling energy plans that look good at first, but then lock them into contracts where the price skyrockets. Aggregation does not allow for that to happen, it merely allows local governments to come together to bid on energy such as electricity and natural gas.

“They will charge you whatever you want until the end of the contract,” Dysard said. “(Aggregation) provides peace of mind.”

Davis said the officeholders promoting aggregation will receive nothing for their efforts.

“We get zero. The only reward we get is seeing you save money,” he said, adding that those dollars would be freed up for residents to use, hopefully, in the local economy.

While countywide aggregation did not pass at the polls last fall, the county commissioners went forward with an aggregation plan for county government buildings. Green Township is also utilizing energy aggregation, so it would not be eligible for the countywide program immediately. Incorporated villages would also not be eligible, but Davis advised their councils to begin discussions about it for the future.

There will be an in-person town hall to address energy aggregation on Monday, Oct. 30. The time and place are yet to be determined.

Reach Lori McNelly at (740)353-3101 x. 1928 or [email protected] , © 2023 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved.