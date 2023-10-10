Sharon Hughes Staff columnist This picture shows Sharon’s air fryer chicken wings. Sharon Hughes | The Times-Gazette

In the kitchen with Sharon this week I made the best air fryer chicken wings. I saw a recipe from Patricia Nicholes and I was thinking I am making these. My son said they were the best he has ever had.

I like crispy chicken wings and then I dip them in ranch or blue cheese, but these were so good I didn’t dip them in anything — just plain so good. As you can see this is an easy recipe you can make these anytime with not a lot of ingredients. You probably have all of the ingredients and if you don’t just put the oil and whatever you want.. the spices are really up to you. I made these wings while watching The Bengals game. Oh well, you can’t win them all. I still love my Bengals.

Please send me your favorite recipe and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send the recipes, and a story about the recipe if you have a story, to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456.

AIR FRYER

CHICKEN WINGS

Ingredients

2 pounds chicken wings, I recommend a party pack

1 tablespoon olive oil

Rub

½ teaspoon sea salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

⅛ teaspoon chilli powder

½ teaspoon onion powder

Instructions

Prepare the air fryer and preheat oven to 182 degrees C or 360 degrees F.

Add all the ingredients for the rub in a small mixing bowl. Stir until well combined.

Use paper towels to pat dry the chicken wings.

Add the chicken wings inside a resealable bag as well as oil. Shake the bag until the chicken wings are well coated with the oil.

Add rub to the bag and shake well.

Arrange chicken wings in preheated air fryer.

Cook for about 10 minutes on each side.

Adjust heat to 400 and cook for six more minutes or until done.

Serve hot.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.