Kingrey leads Titans past Green

Notre Dame senior Jordan Davis and freshman Chris Piccolo (2) celebrate a Titan touchdown during last Saturday night’s Southern Ohio Conference Division I football game against South Gallia. File Photo Courtesy of Kristi Hadsell

FRANKLIN FURNACE — Notre Dame quarterback Ethan Kingrey threw for 260 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Titans over the host Green Bobcats 72-0 in Southern Ohio Conference Division I football action at Green High School on Friday night.

The 6-1, 185-pound sophomore completed nine of 15 passes and averaged 28.8-yards per pass to send Notre Dame to 5-2 (2-0 in SOC I) on the season.

“I thought we executed really well,” Titans head coach Buster Davis said. “Our kids played extremely hard. We have 21 kids who come to work every day and give it their all and everything they have. “

Notre Dame set the tone with 9:19 to go in the first quarter when Kingrey found Bryce McGraw for a 20-yard touchdown strike.

After Kingrey’s two-point conversion, Notre Dame led 8-0.

Notre Dame got the ball back after a Bobcat punt and scored five plays later when Kingrey connected with Chris Piccolo on a 24-yard TD pass.

The lead was 16-0 after Jordan Davis ran it in for the conversion.

Jordan Davis, a 5-6 senior and the coach’s son, finished the night with 86 yards rushing on six carries and three TDs.

“I was really proud of how hard the boys played,” Buster Davis added. “They stayed focused on the task all night.”

Penalties on both teams were called throughout the evening — as Green was flagged seven times for 65 yards, while Notre Dame was tagged for 105 yards on 10 infractions.

“We have to clean up the penalties,” Buster Davis said. “Those can hurt you, but we were able to overcome them today. We will figure it out and clean it up and get ready for next week.”

The Titans took a 24-0 lead when Jordan Davis scampered in from four yards out with 2:58 to go in the first quarter.

Davis added another TD to his resume — when he ran it in from 12-yards out with 9:29 left in the second period to cap a 10-play, 68-yard drive.

The lead went to 40-0 after Kingrey connected with McGraw on a 20-yard strike at the 8:37 mark in the second quarter.

Myles Phillips, a 5-9 junior for the Titans, scored on a one-yard run with 4:50 to go in the half to make the score 48-0.

“You kids can’t worry about penalties and stuff, that’s my job to handle,” Buster Davis added. “Our kids got ready to play each play and that’s the most important thing about our kids, they’ve been able to just go play ball. We teach our kids every day not to worry about calls but to go play.”

The Bobcats struggled on offense, and earned only 17 yards on the ground with four first downs, while Notre Dame churned out 16 first downs and posted 198 rushing yards.

The Titans will host undefeated Eastern (7-0, 2-0 SOC I) on Friday night, while Green (1-6, 0-2 SOC I) will host South Gallia.

* * *

Notre Dame 24 32 8 8 — 72

Green 0 0 0 0— 0

ND — Bryce McGraw, 20-yard pass from Ethan Kingrey (Ethan Kingrey run), 9:19, 1st (8-0 ND)

ND — Chris Piccolo, 24-yard pass from Ethan Kingrey (Jordan Davis run), 6:10, 1st (16-0 ND)

ND — Jordan Davis, 4-yard run (2-point PAT failed), 2:58, 1st (22-0 ND)

ND —Safety, tackle in end zone, 1:12 (24-0 ND)

ND — Jordan Davis, 12-yard run (Jordan Davis run), 9:29, 2nd (32-0 ND)

ND— Bryce McGraw, 20-yard pass from Ethan Kingrey (Jordan Davis run), 8:37, 2nd (40-0 ND)

ND — Myles Phillips, 1-yard run (Myles Phillips run), 4:50, 2nd (48-0 ND)

ND — Jordan Davis, 3-yard run (Myles Phillips run), 1:35, 2nd (56-0 ND)

ND — Eugene Collins, 73-yard pass from Ethan Kingrey (Myles Phillips run), 6:49, 3rd (64-0 ND)

ND — Luke Cassidy, 84-yard run (Myles Phillips run), 7:14, 4th (72-0 ND)

——

Individual Leaders

RUSHING — Notre Dame: Jordan Davis 8-86 3TD, Myles Phillips 3-14 TD, Luke Cassidy 1-84 TD, Ethan Kingrey 1-14; Green: Braxton Conschafsky 11-17, Blake Smith 8-13, Mason Neal 4-5, Landon Kimbler 2-(-18)

PASSING —Notre Dame: Ethan Kingrey 9-15-0-260 4TD; Green: Landon Kimbler 2-5-0-2

RECEIVING— Notre Dame: Bryce McGraw 3-52 2 TD, Chris Piccolo 2-61 TD, Jordan Davis 2-57, Eugene Collins 1-73, Luke Cassidy 1-17; Green: Blake Smith 1-6, Braxton Conschafsky 1-(-4)