Titans beat down Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon carries the ball for a gain against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans dominated every aspect of the game on Sunday, and simply thrashed the visiting Cincinnati Bengals 27-3 at Nissan Stadium.

Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw for 240 yards with one TD and connected on 18 of 20 passes in the win.

On the other side, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow struggled again — and finished the game with 165 yards in the air while completing 20 of 30 passes with no TDs.

“Nothing was good enough for us today, really,” Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor said after the loss. “We got beat in every phase and that’s up to every player, that’s on every coach that we’ve got. This was unacceptable today and I have all the confidence that we’ve got everything in this locker room to get right, to get back on track next week. But disappointing.

Cincinnati (1-3) started the first possession in good form, and marched 72 yards in 11 plays — but settled for a 21-yard field goal from Evan McPherson.

“Yeah, good first drive,” Burrow said. “We weren’t able to punch it in the end zone. That’s kind of how the rest of day went.”

That was the only scoring drive for Cincinnati, as it struggled to find any rhythm on offense.

Titans running back Derrick Henry pummeled the Bengals defense for 122 yards rushing and a TD.

Henry also tossed a two-yard touchdown pass to Josh Whyle right before the half.

“They executed and beat us in every situation,” Taylor added. “They outplayed us today. More discipline, more physical. We have got to step up this week and have our best week if we are to get back on track.”

The Titans (2-2) took a 10-3 lead when Tannehill connected with Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for a 13-yard TD pass with 6:31 to go in the second quarter to cap a five-play, 78-yard drive.

“It was a lot of fun,” Tannehill said. “We were efficient, and that was opening some plays up and down the field for us. It’s a good thing for the Titans when you are able to dial those things up.”

Henry boosted the Titans’ lead to 17-3 with 3:58 left in the second quarter — when he bolted 29 yards up the middle and into the end zone.

“I think just looking at what we needed to do, was just get into the drive, getting the first downs and how critical that was to allow things to flow,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “Some of the stuff we had schemed or gameplanned for them really allowed that to mature and give us a chance. We were able to run the football.”

The Titans outgained the Bengals 400 yards to 211 yards.

Joe Mixon led the ground game for the Bengals with 67 yards, while wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase pulled down 73 yards on seven receptions.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins left the game with a fractured rib.

Cincinnati travels to Arizona on Sunday to take on the Cardinals.

“Just got to keep stacking days,” Burrow said. “Like we said, we haven’t put together a complete game. But it’s a long season. We are going to keep working every day. Keep getting better. That’s all you can do.”