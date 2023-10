Portsmouth City Health Department at (740) 353-5153 Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH- Portsmouth City Health Department will be mosquito spraying 20th – 24th street, 28th Street and all areas north within the city limits on Tuesday, October 3rd from approximately 6:30 to 8:00 P.M.

It is recommended anyone with chronic breathing problems turn off their air conditioner or close their windows during this time.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Portsmouth City Health Department at (740) 353-5153.