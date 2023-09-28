Portsmouth Wind Symphony kicks off its 31st season at SSU

Portsmouth Wind Symphony Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH- Thursday, September 28, 2023: The Portsmouth Wind Symphony will open its 31st season tonight at 7:00 pm at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts on the campus of Shawnee State University. The concert is themed “Reflections on the Ohio” as it will feature Ohio composers and songs referencing the Ohio River.

The Ohio River has been the tri-state’s lifeline for over 300 years and is the main drinking water source for more than 5 million Americans. In April, the conservation advocacy organization American Rivers labeled it as an endangered river. The PWS shares its love of the river and rich history with a unique folk and symphonic music program to heighten awareness of the importance of the Ohio freshwater resource.

The concert is open to the public. Doors open at 6:30 pm with tickets available at the McKinley Box Office before the concert and are only $10 for adults with free admission for children 12 and under.