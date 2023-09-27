Shawnee State University Alumni Association announces 2023 Alumni Awards

Recipients of the 2023 Shawnee State University Alumni Awards. From Left to Right: Dr. Austin Raines (Alumni Continued Service), Braedon Moore (Alumnus of Tomorrow), Dr. Shondrika Merritt (Medal of Merit), Kelly Hatas (Distinguished Alumnus), Max Liles (Alumni Community Service), and SSU President Eric Braun. Submitted photo

PORTSMOUTH- The Shawnee State University Alumni Association recognizes six individuals for their achievements in their career fields and their communities in the presentation of the Alumni Awards. The 2023 awards include Distinguished Alumnus, Medal of Merit, Alumni Community Service, Alumni Continued Service, Outstanding Recent Graduate, and Alumnus of Tomorrow.

The Distinguished Alumnus recipient is Kelly Hatas. This award is presented to an alumnus who has demonstrated distinguished professional achievement, personal qualities, and service to the university. Hatas earned her Bachelor of Arts in International Relations in 2007 and went on to serve for three years as an AmeriCorps VISTA at the university in partnership with Ohio Campus Compact and inspiring her interest in the nonprofit sector. She earned a Master of Public Administration (MPA) and has spent the rest of her professional career with Hocking Athens Perry Community Action (HAPCAP), one of 1,000 such agencies established across the country as part of the War on Poverty to create solutions to poverty at the local level. She has held a variety of positions at HAPCAP including as the Executive Director since 2018. She is a graduate of Leadership Athens County, and serves on the Boards of Directors for Stuart’s Opera House and the Corporation for Ohio Appalachian Development (COAD). She lives in Athens County with her wife and two dogs.

The Medal of Merit recipient is Dr. Shondrika Merritt. This award is presented to an alumnus who has demonstrated career achievements and outstanding performance in their profession. Dr. Merritt graduated in 2003 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration Information Systems. While at SSU, she was an active student leader, holding positions such as Resident Assistant, President of AHANA, student worker and tutor for Student Success Center, and an Admission Ambassador. She is a Student Affairs professional and joined the New School in New York City in 2019, initially as the Senior Director of Student Advocacy and most recently as the Associate Provost for Student Affairs and Dean of Students where she oversees the Student Affairs unit. As the Dean of Students, she strives to meet students’ needs holistically by strengthening relationships to create a sense of belonging in the community. She has obtained her Master of Science in College Student Personnel and a Doctorate of Education, in which her research explored how race, history, and culture have influenced the attitudes and perceptions of African American women regarding sexual violence. Through her research, she is proud to have given voice to African American women and their experiences.

The Alumni Community Service Award recipient is Max Liles. This award is presented to an alumnus in recognition of outstanding volunteer service and contributions to the community. A 2014 graduate, Liles received a Bachelor of Arts in Social Sciences and went on to complete a Master’s in Social Work in 2018. He is a Licensed Independent Social Worker and a Licensed Independent Chemical Dependency Counselor. He is a Senior Director at the Counseling Center as well as a Host of the Not Your Average IV User and Pillosophy Podcasts and an instructor for the Chemical Dependency Certification (Adult) Program at the Scioto County Career Technical Center. He has been continuously involved with initiatives to improve Scioto County and has stayed active on SSU’s campus joining various classes, events, and workshops. He has also worked to provide a platform for others to hear life-changing stories through his podcasts and hosts numerous community members to discuss their organizations, initiatives, and how they work to improve this area.

The Alumni Continued Service recipient is Dr. Austin Raines. This award is presented to an alumnus currently working at SSU who has demonstrated distinguished professional achievements, personal qualities, and service while working at their alma mater. Graduating in 2016, Dr. Raines holds an undergraduate degree in Social Science and Sociology and went on to receive a Master’s and Doctorate in Social Work. He is a licensed Social Worker with certifications as a Master of Career Services, Chemical Dependency Counseling, Adult Education, Textio: Interrupting Bias in Hiring, and a Myers-Briggs Type Indicator Practitioner. At SSU, he serves as the Associate Director of Career Services as well as an adjunct professor. Outside of the university he is a part-time college instructor and serves in multiple roles for Scioto County Aspire. His research covers a range of issues, such as males and masculinities, intersectionality, occupational choices, the gender wage gap, and the work-home balance concept. In the past he procured funding for Integrated Education and Training, creating a Chemical Dependency Counselor Assistant Preliminary program. He strives to advocate for education as a means to social and economic mobility and believes that education can empower and change lives.

The Outstanding Recent Graduate recipient is Zack Fryman. This award is presented to an alumnus who has received their first baccalaureate degree from the institution within the last five years and who demonstrates the positive impact their university education has had on their profession. Fryman graduated in 2018 with a degree in Middle Childhood Education. and is currently teaching 4th grade Social Studies at Clay Local Schools in Rosemount, Ohio. While still new to his role as a teacher, he has integrated himself quickly with the school’s leadership and staff. He is a varsity baseball coach and served as the head coach for the junior high team as well in the past year. He serves as an assistant to the Athletic Department, attending many games home and away as the site manager, while also becoming a Mock Trial Co-Advisor this past year for the school. He works to connect not only with the students in his classroom, but also the students throughout the school and in the community. He serves as an Alumni Ambassador for the university’s Office of Admission, promoting SSU’s mission and value to parents and high school students alike throughout the year. He is currently finishing his master’s degree with the goal of becoming a principal in the future.

The Alumnus of Tomorrow recipient is Braedon Moore. The award is presented to a graduating student who has displayed commitment to their individual endeavors – academic, social, and personal – and who shows great promise toward their future endeavors. A 2023 graduate, Braedon Moore earned degrees in Business and Business Management Technology while concentrating in Marketing and minoring Cybersecurity. He is a corporate accountant at Carespring Health Care Management in Loveland, Ohio and proudly ensures financial integrity with his institution. At SSU, he was a dedicated member of the university’s Chess Club, enjoying a lifelong passion within the group. He has been as an active member of the Peebles Fire Department for nearly a decade and hopes to continue to blend his business skills with community service and education dreams to make a difference in his community.

To view past recipients of the Shawnee State University Alumni Awards, visit www.shawneestatealumni.com.