Ohio High School Football AP Poll

|DIVISION I
|1. Lakewood St. Edward (14)
|5-1
|200
|2. Pickerington North (4)
|6-0
|177
|3. Cincinnati Princeton (1)
|6-0
|158
|4. Gahanna Lincoln
|6-0
|127
|5. Hilliard Bradley (1)
|6-0
|121
|6. Milford (1)
|6-0
|104
|7. Canton McKinley
|5-1
|65
|8. Perrysburg
|6-0
|50
|9. Cincinnati Elder
|4-2
|47
|10. Lewis Center Olentangy
|5-1
|36
Others receiving 12 or more points: Centerville (2) 35. Delaware Olentangy Berlin 27. Cincinnati Moeller 26. Cincinnati St. Xavier 20. Huber Heights Wayne 17. Hilliard Davidson 13
|DIVISION II
|1. Massillon Washington (17)
|6-0
|222
|2. Akron Hoban (4)
|5-0
|196
|3. Avon
|6-0
|170
|4. Painesville Riverside
|6-0
|131
|5. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit
|6-0
|127
|6. Cincinnati Anderson
|5-1
|100
|7. Cincinnati Winton Woods (2)
|5-1
|83
|8. Canal Winchester
|6-0
|82
|9. Cincinnati Withrow
|5-1
|59
|10. Macedonia Nordonia
|6-0
|47
Others receiving 12 or more points: Avon Lake 14
|DIVISION III
|1. Toledo Central Catholic (18)
|6-0
|221
|2. Hamilton Badin (4)
|6-0
|201
|3. Youngstown Ursuline (1)
|6-0
|183
|4. Columbus Bishop Watterson
|6-0
|162
|5. Norton
|6-0
|108
|6. London
|6-0
|95
|7. Medina Buckeye
|6-0
|50
|8. Chagrin Falls Kenston
|5-1
|42
|9. Trotwood-Madison
|4-2
|36
|10. Tiffin Columbian
|5-1
|33
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph 24. Geneva 23. Cincinnati Mount Healthy 19. Columbus Hamilton Township 16
|DIVISION IV
|1. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (14)
|6-0
|205
|2. Canton South (2)
|6-0
|154
|3. Cincinnati Wyoming (1)
|6-0
|148
|4. Sandusky Perkins (1)
|6-0
|147
|5. Thornville Sheridan (1)
|6-0
|134
|6. Steubenville (1)
|5-1
|132
|7. Cleveland Glenville (3)
|4-2
|105
|8. Circleville Logan Elm
|6-0
|53
|9. Mentor Lake Catholic
|5-1
|41
|10. Cincinnati Taft
|4-2
|27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Springfield Shawnee 19. Middletown Bishop Fenwick 18. St. Clairsville 18. Shelby 13. Streetsboro 13. Columbus Bishop Hartley 12
|DIVISION V
|1. Perry (15)
|6-0
|212
|2. Coldwater (3)
|6-0
|174
|3. Liberty Center (2)
|6-0
|167
|4. Germantown Valley View (3)
|6-0
|139
|5. Oak Harbor
|6-0
|114
|6. Ironton
|5-1
|105
|7. Creston Norwayne
|6-0
|90
|8. Milan Edison
|6-0
|78
|9. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep
|4-1
|73
|10. Waynesville
|5-1
|24
Others receiving 12 or more points: Canfield S. Range 18. Garrettsville Garfield 15
|DIVISION VI
|1. Versailles (8)
|5-1
|197
|2. Williamsburg (8)
|6-0
|176
|3. West Jefferson (6)
|6-0
|166
|4. Kirtland
|5-1
|164
|5. Sugarcreek Garaway (1)
|6-0
|141
|6. Bluffton
|6-0
|110
|7. Rootstown
|6-0
|83
|8. West Liberty-Salem
|6-0
|64
|9. Cincinnati Country Day
|6-0
|34
|10. Columbia Station Columbia
|6-0
|27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Beverly Fort Frye 21. New Madison Tri-Village 19. Collins Western Reserve 13
|DIVISION VII
|1. Maria Stein Marion Local (21)
|6-0
|228
|2. Hamler Patrick Henry
|6-0
|189
|3. Ansonia (2)
|6-0
|161
|4. Danville
|6-0
|100
|5. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon
|6-0
|85
|6. Malvern
|5-1
|76
|7. Antwerp
|6-0
|59
|8. Dalton
|4-1
|58
|9. Reedsville Eastern
|5-1
|55
|10. Tiffin Calvert
|5-0
|53
Others receiving 12 or more points: Minster 46. McComb 37. Leipsic 34. Caldwell 16. Cedarville 12. Beaver Eastern 12. Steubenville Catholic Central 12