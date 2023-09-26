SPORTS SCOREBOARD — September 23-25
Saturday, Sept. 23
Volleyball
South Webster 3, Trimble 1 (23-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-20)
Wheelersburg 3, Zane Trace 1 (25-16, 22-25, 25-22, 25-22)
Notre Dame 3, Peebles 0 (25-18, 26-24, 25-13)
Minford 3, Chesapeake 0 (25-21, 25-19, 25-23)
Federal Hocking 3, Clay 0 (25-9, 25-16, 25-18)
Jackson 2, Fairland 1 (24-26, 25-23, 25-22)
Fairland 2, Piketon 0 (25-15, 25-23)
Southern 3, South Point 2
Boys Soccer
South Webster 1, Lynchburg-Clay 0
New Boston 5, Greenup County, Ky. 2
Ironton St. Joseph 8, Westfall 1
Chesapeake 2, Spring Valley, W. Va. 1
South Point 3, Grace Christian, W. Va. 2
Girls Soccer
Waverly 4, Southeastern 0
Boyd County (Ky.) 3, South Point 0
Monday, Sept. 25
Volleyball
Minford 3, Clay 0 (25-9, 25-14, 25-15)
Marietta 3, Gallia Academy 0 (25-13, 25-9, 25-13)
Huntington 3, Waverly 0
Boys Soccer
Northwest 10, New Boston 1
West 2, Western 0