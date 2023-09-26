SPORTS SCOREBOARD — September 23-25

SPORTS SCOREBOARD — September 23-25

Saturday, Sept. 23

Volleyball

South Webster 3, Trimble 1 (23-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-20)

Wheelersburg 3, Zane Trace 1 (25-16, 22-25, 25-22, 25-22)

Notre Dame 3, Peebles 0 (25-18, 26-24, 25-13)

Minford 3, Chesapeake 0 (25-21, 25-19, 25-23)

Federal Hocking 3, Clay 0 (25-9, 25-16, 25-18)

Jackson 2, Fairland 1 (24-26, 25-23, 25-22)

Fairland 2, Piketon 0 (25-15, 25-23)

Southern 3, South Point 2

Boys Soccer

South Webster 1, Lynchburg-Clay 0

New Boston 5, Greenup County, Ky. 2

Ironton St. Joseph 8, Westfall 1

Chesapeake 2, Spring Valley, W. Va. 1

South Point 3, Grace Christian, W. Va. 2

Girls Soccer

Waverly 4, Southeastern 0

Boyd County (Ky.) 3, South Point 0

Monday, Sept. 25

Volleyball

Minford 3, Clay 0 (25-9, 25-14, 25-15)

Marietta 3, Gallia Academy 0 (25-13, 25-9, 25-13)

Huntington 3, Waverly 0

Boys Soccer

Northwest 10, New Boston 1

West 2, Western 0

